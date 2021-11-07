Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love, filling in for Aaron Rodgers, does little to inspire for Green Bay Packers Jordan Love, filling in for Aaron Rodgers, does little to inspire for Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love, filling in for Aaron Rodgers, does little to inspire for Green Bay Packers

just in

Sunday's blockbuster matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs resulted in mixed reviews for quarterback Jordan Love.

The 23-year-old signal-caller made the first start of his two-year NFL career, filling in for superstar QB Aaron Rodgers in a 13-7 loss in Kansas City.

Up until Wednesday, Rodgers was expected to start the highly-anticipated clash against Patrick Mahomes, but was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Because he had previously indicated he was vaccinated — but has since admitted he is not — Rodgers sparked a media firestorm after he tested positive and was immediately ruled out of the contest. Though the quarterback used the term "immunized" when asked about his status in August, the NFL does not consider that to be the same thing as vaccinated. Thus, he was subject to the protocols for unvaccinated players and unable to suit up Sunday.

Rodgers' absence opened the door for Love to get his first start in the NFL.

Coming into Week 9, Love had a grand total of seven pass attempts in his career, all of which came in mop-up duty in a Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Taken with the 26th overall pick in 2020, a selection which the Packers traded up to acquire, Love was viewed as the heir apparent to Rodgers, who turns 38 on Dec. 2.

Rodgers kept Love pinned to the bench in 2020 with an MVP campaign, and the veteran seemed on his way to doing the same this season despite a prolonged saga of contentiousness with the Green Bay front office in the lead-up to the season.

Sunday offered the opportunity for fans to get their first glimpse of Love in a start and assess if he had the goods to be a franchise QB. Unfortunately, Love's up-and-down performance might have left more questions than answers.

Against a defense ranked sixth-worst in points allowed and worst in yards allowed per play coming into Sunday's slate, Love completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 69.5 passer rating.

For much of the game, Kansas City kept the Packers off of the board.

A missed field goal in the first quarter and a blocked field goal in the second represented Green Bay's best opportunities to score in the early going, but the team came up empty and trailed 10-0 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was a masterclass in offensive ineptitude from both teams.

The Packers and Chiefs exchanged punts on five straight possessions — three for the Chiefs, two for the Packers — in a forgettable stretch of football that produced a combined 79 yards.

Then, a 16-play drive that started in the third and continued into the fourth culminated in a Love pass intended for Davante Adams, but which was intercepted by L'Jarius Sneed.

It wasn't all bad for the second-year QB, though.

Before throwing the interception on the aforementioned drive, Love found Adams to convert a fourth-and-1 and keep the drive alive.

And speaking of conversions, he did one better with 4:54 to play, hitting Allen Lazard on fourth-and-5 for a 20-yard score — Love's first career touchdown as a professional.

If the Packers had been able to execute earlier in the game on special teams, that TD could have been enough to tie the game against the reigning AFC champions.

But that wasn't the case, and the Chiefs wound up milking the rest of the clock to secure the 13-7 victory.

As for Love, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took the blame for his QB's struggles, as well as a shoddy offense that managed to convert just two of 12 third-down attempts.

LaFleur also said Rodgers would be the starter next week against the Seattle Seahawks, assuming he is cleared from COVID-19 protocols. That likely means another lengthy wait before Love sees the field again and gets an opportunity to show what he's made of.

But for now, based on Sunday's outing, there is still quite a bit of work to be done if he is to eventually fill Rodgers' shoes.

Here are some other social-media reactions to Love's start:

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Top Plays: Week 9
National Football League

NFL Top Plays: Week 9

NFL Top Plays: Week 9
The Cowboys and Bills suffer stunning losses, and the Chiefs held off Jordan Love and the Packers. Here are Week 9's top plays!
9 mins ago
NFL Odds Week 9: Picks, Lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 9: Picks, Lines

NFL Odds Week 9: Picks, Lines
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 9, from the lines to expert picks.
29 mins ago
Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
Joe Posnanski is in the process of listing the 101 best NFL players of all time. Check out 101-81 as the countdown continues.
8 hours ago
With Or Without You
National Football League

With Or Without You

With Or Without You
While the Packers would prefer to have Aaron Rodgers under center, the team is built to win with or without No. 12, Bucky Brooks writes.
9 hours ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 9
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 9

By The Numbers: NFL Week 9
Jordan Love leads the Packers vs. the Chiefs, the Titans visit the Rams and more in Week 9. Here are the numbers to know.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes