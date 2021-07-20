Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers latest: Record-setting extension from Green Bay Packers turned down? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's biggest offseason drama has become a near-daily soap opera.

Aaron Rodgers' impasse with the Green Bay Packers grows juicier and juicier as the start of training camp and the 2021 NFL season loom.

The quick version of the story is this: Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, and the Packers aren't budging on their stance that the reigning league MVP will be in green and gold this season.

As a brief refresher, the saga came to light on draft night, when reports surfaced that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay on April 29.

As NFL on FOX Insider Jay Glazer reported at the time, the situation has been "simmering for a while" before being made public.

Since then, it's been largely radio silence from Rodgers on his future, but he's kept busy during the offseason.

From hosting "Jeopardy!," to skipping OTAs and living it up in Maui in May, to getting in a nationally televised round of golf in with Tom Brady , Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau , Rodgers would have made headlines even without the stalemate between the QB and the Packers.

And yet, when he does address the situation, it's cryptic, at best.

Where do things stand now?

Here are the latest updates on Rodgers and the Packers:

Tuesday, July 20: Rodgers reportedly turned down historic offseason extension

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers made an offseason offer to keep Rodgers in Green Bay for five additional seasons on a big-money extension.

As Schefter explained on "Get Up," the contract would have not only made the three-time league MVP the highest-paid player in the game, but also the highest-paid player in league history.

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

In the aftermath of the reported five-year extension, Nick Wright of "First Things First" raised an eyebrow at the report.

To Wright, the details of the extension ⁠— which remain unknown ⁠— would paint a more complete picture.

"You can offer a guy a 100-year contract," Wright said. "But when does the guaranteed money go away? When does your flexibility to move on from [Rodgers] start? And what are the real details of the deal? … I don't doubt that at some point the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a great salary. But would that actually have guaranteed that Aaron Rodgers was going to be able to end his career in Green Bay the way he has said he wanted to? I would doubt that."

Colin Cowherd then weighed in on the report later Tuesday morning, saying that this latest report is proof that at this point in his career, Rodgers is less concerned with money and more focused on controlling the twilight years of his career, but that he will be back in Green Bay next season.

However, Cowherd didn't rule out the possibility that the Packers could consider trading Rodgers this season or after this season.

"Before last year, Aaron had declined three straight years gradually. He hadn't fallen off the cliff but there's a reason Green Bay went and drafted a quarterback. … Then he pops last year, and they're kinda trapped."

Perhaps the particulars of the reported offer will be revealed in the coming days, helping clarify the thinking on both sides.

Or, perhaps not, and the next chapter of the saga will hinge on another nugget of news being dropped.

Either way, we'll be waiting.

Stay tuned for more Rodgers updates as they come to light!

Get more from Aaron Rodgers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.