Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City 57 mins ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there was a lack of clarity around Rodgers' vaccination status.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated, meaning he would be sidelined for at least 10 days according to NFL and NFL Players' Association protocols.

"The reason that we know Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday is, as sources have told us, he is unvaccinated, which means he is out for a minimum of 10 days, assuming he has no symptoms," Rapoport said.

Back in August, Rodgers was asked by reporters if he was vaccinated, and the reigning league MVP responded, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

Week 9 will represent the second consecutive week that the Packers are without one of their superstars due to a positive COVID-19 result, after wide receiver Davante Adams was unavailable during Green Bay's Week 8 victory over Arizona.

With Rodgers out, Jordan Love, the Packers' first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his first-ever NFL start at Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Green Bay picked Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 draft, presumably as the heir apparent for Rodgers, who is now 37.

Love spent three years at Utah State, where he was dominant as a sophomore –– 3,567 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions –– but struggled in his junior year, throwing for 3,402 yards, 20 TDs and 17 picks.

After completing five passes in garbage time against New Orleans in Week 1, Love finally gets his chance to start and show Green Bay fans why the franchise spent a first-round pick on his talents.

Skip Bayless reacted to Love stepping in for Rodgers on Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed."

This is a developing story.

