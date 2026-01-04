National Football League
Who Wins AFC North: Ravens or Steelers? Bradshaw, Woodson, Edelman Discuss Keys
Who Wins AFC North: Ravens or Steelers? Bradshaw, Woodson, Edelman Discuss Keys

Updated Jan. 4, 2026 12:55 p.m. ET

It's win-or-go-home in the AFC North on Sunday night between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The winner claims the division, and the loser's season is over. Which quarterback can be trusted more in the prime-time spotlight: Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers

"Aaron Rodgers has already beat him [Jackson] once. He beat him early in the season. He had his best game of the year, throwing for almost 300 yards," Terry Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "Lamar, coming off an injury, has had a rough year physically. Nobody is more exciting to watch than Lamar. I'll take half of his talent and be happy with it. That's how good this guy is.

"So actually tonight, since he's been out for a while, I would definitely say Aaron Rodgers."

But should the Steelers actually rely on the ground game? Julian Edelman thinks so.

"I think they need to rely on this offensive line and these running backs, [Jaylen] Warren and [Kenneth] Gainwell," Edelman said. "They need to be able to manufacture some kind of run game, which they've tried all year, and they haven't really been successful. But if anytime they had to, it's this week, because the longer they are on that field, the longer the big beast of Derrick Henry's not on the field. They have to have those long sustained drives to keep that offense [off the field]."

Meanwhile, what — or who — should the Ravens lean on?

"Just keep feeding him … I don't care if you got to give it to him 30 times, 35 times, rely on him because we saw what happened with the Packers," Charles Woodson said about Ravens star running back Derrick Henry. "They just kept feeding him, kept feeding him."

The winner of the Sunday night matchup will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

