Who are the 10 greatest Green Bay Packers of all time?

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in professional sports, let alone the NFL.

Green Bay is one of seven franchises in NFL history with at least four Super Bowl wins. Of course, this came after the Packers previously won nine NFL Championships in the pre-Super Bowl era. Countless NFL greats have suited up for the Cheeseheads. In fact, they're second in league history with 34 Hall of Famers.

Here are the 10 greatest Packers of all time.

10. DE-DT Reggie White

After inflicting pain on NFL offenses for eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (1985-92), White signed with the Packers in 1993 and continued to be a menace. Averaging 11.4 sacks per season, White was a Pro Bowler in each of his six seasons with the Packers (1993-98). White's tenure in Green Bay was highlighted by helping it win Super Bowl XXXI and recording three sacks against the New England Patriots in the title game. Despite playing more seasons with the Eagles — and spending his last season with the Carolina Panthers following a one-year hiatus — White is still fifth in Packers history with 68.5 sacks; White is second in NFL history with 198.0 career sacks.

9. FB Jim Taylor

After splitting reps in his first two seasons, Taylor became an integral part of the Packers offense in 1960. Rushing for 1,000-plus yards in five consecutive seasons (1960-64) and 10-plus touchdowns in four of those five seasons, Taylor became one of the more productive running backs in the sport. Furthermore, he led the NFL with 1,474 yards in 1962 and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1961 and 1962. Taylor is first in Packers history with 81 rushing touchdowns and second with 8,207 rushing yards.

8. DB Willie Wood

Upon entering the starting lineup in 1961, Wood became a standout aspect of the Packers defense. In said season, Wood registered five interceptions, then posted a league-high nine picks in 1962. Wood, a four-time All-Pro who spent his entire NFL career with the Packers, was a Pro Bowler in eight of his 12 seasons and averaged four interceptions per season. He's second in Packers history with 48 interceptions and was part of five championship teams.

7. DB Herb Adderley

Adderley was a ball hawk in Green Bay's secondary who also promptly turned turnovers into points. A five-time All-Pro, Adderley averaged four interceptions per season over his nine years with the Packers (1961-69), running back a combined seven of those picks for touchdowns. In fact, he ran back three interceptions for touchdowns in 1965 and led the NFL in yards following an interception twice (1965 and 1969). Adderley is third in Packers history with 39 interceptions. He went on to play three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

6. LB Ray Nitschke

Nitschke is among the best linebackers in Packers history. A two-time All-Pro, Nitschke was part of five championship teams with the Packers, with whom he spent his entire 15-year NFL career (1958-72). He recovered two fumbles in the Packers' 1962 NFL Championship Game victory over the New York Giants. On that note, Nitschke is first in team history — excluding quarterback recoveries — with 23 fumble recoveries. Nitschke was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978.

5. QB Brett Favre

Following a 1991 season that saw him serve as Atlanta's backup quarterback, the Falcons traded Favre to the Packers, and the rest is history. Going on to claim three MVPs, 11 Pro Bowl honors and help Green Bay win Super Bowl XXXI, Favre is first in Packers history with 61,655 passing yards and second with 442 passing touchdowns. He led the NFL in passing touchdowns four times and passing yards twice across his 16-year stint in Green Bay (1992-2007).

4. OL Forrest Gregg

Following his rookie season, Gregg served in the military in 1957; he returned to the NFL in 1958 and became one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. A seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Gregg was a linchpin up front for five Green Bay championship teams. After spending his final season with the Cowboys in 1971, Gregg embarked on a coaching career, which included a four-year stint as Green Bay's head coach (1984-87).

3. QB Aaron Rodgers

After sitting behind Favre for three seasons, Rodgers hit the ground running in 2008 and became one of the best signal-callers in NFL history. Across his 15 seasons as the Packers' primary quarterback (2008-22), Rodgers claimed four NFL MVPs, was a 10-time Pro Bowler and helped them win Super Bowl XLV; Rodgers was the Super Bowl XLV MVP. In total, Rodgers is first in Packers history with 475 passing touchdowns and second with 59,055 passing yards. He also led the league in passer rating four times, QBR three times, passing touchdowns twice and posted double-digit interceptions just three times with the Packers.

2. E-DB-DE Don Hutson

Hutson did it all for Green Bay. As a pass-catcher, he led the NFL in receiving yards seven times and receiving touchdowns nine times. Hutson then played defense in his final six seasons (1940-45), averaging six interceptions per year, while also kicking throughout his career. An All-Pro in eight of his 11 seasons (1935-45), Hutson is first in Packers history with 99 receiving touchdowns, fifth with 7,991 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 30 interceptions. He was part of three Green Bay championship teams.

1. QB Bart Starr

Starr is arguably the face of the best period in Packers history. Under center for five championship teams — in seven years — Starr was a two-time Super Bowl MVP, an overall four-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977. In 10 combined postseason starts (Green Bay went a combined 9-1 in those games), Starr totaled 1,753 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 104.8 passer rating, while completing 61.0% of his passes. Across his 16-year NFL career, the Packers went 94-57-6 in the regular season with Starr at quarterback.

Honorable mentions:

DT-DE Henry Jordan

DB LeRoy Butler

WR Donald Driver

FB-HB Paul Hornung

OG Jerry Kramer

DE-DT Willie Davis

