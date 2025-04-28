National Football League Joel Klatt's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Who edges out Arch Manning for top spot? Published Apr. 29, 2025 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Unsurprisingly, Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, there were plenty of surprises. The Jacksonville Jaguars trading up to No. 2 in order to get Travis Hunter was among the biggest.

Of course, the biggest shocker was Shedeur Sanders' fall in the draft. The Cleveland Browns took the Colorado quarterback in the fifth round after me and just about everyone else had him as a first-round pick.

In the latest episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," I shared my thoughts on why Sanders might have slid as far as he did and what he needs to do next. I also gave away my winners from the draft and my favorite moments over the weekend during my time in Green Bay.

Now, let's turn the page to next year and see which players might be in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's a look at my top 10 NFL prospects ahead of the 2025 college football season.

I really love this guy. Love is a home-run threat, rushing for 6.9 yards per carry last season. He's a phenomenal player with great speed. He's going to continue this lineage of running backs who get drafted pretty high, partly because he can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He's also strong and physical, making him an electric player. He's tailor-made for the NFL with vision, balance, power and speed. I love Jeremiyah Love.

Allar is going to need a good year to get here, but I think he'll do that because he's going to have better wide receivers than he's ever had at Penn State. If we're just talking about the measurables, watching him throw a football and his development over his first three years of college ball, Allar will have a chance to be a top-10 player in next year's draft. There's no doubt about it. Of course, quarterbacks will get drafted more on a curve rather than just pure talent. However, Allar has a strong arm and the stronger receiver corps should help him elevate his game.

Watch out for World. He transferred from Nevada to Oregon this offseason after starting three seasons for the Wolfpack and was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal. He's 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, so he's got good size. I think he's going to have a monster year in Eugene, which would likely make him a top-10 player in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Even though Bain has battled some injuries, he's another guy I really love in next year's class. He dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss five games in his sophomore year. But I think he's primed to break out next season. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023. If he gets healthy and pops, look out. Bain's got real ability.

Fano is another player I love who is draft-eligible in 2026. He started at left tackle as a freshman in 2023 before becoming an All-American at right tackle last season. So, he's played and excelled at two different spots, which NFL evaluators must like because they love offensive line versatility.

When I was preparing to make this top-10 list, there were a few other Clemson players that I didn't list, but were under heavy consideration. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was among that group, so Clemson should be really good next season.

Woods had a strong 2024 season. He's a stout 6-3, 315 pounds in the middle of Clemson's defensive line, recording three sacks last season. The Tigers' defensive line should be a lot better this year than the last couple of years, partly because of Woods.

If you remember, Proctor started as a true freshman for Nick Saban in 2023, briefly left the program in 2024 when he transferred back home to Iowa, before transferring back to Alabama prior to the start of last season. The former five-star recruit is big, standing at 6-7 and weighing 360 pounds. The 19-year-old was named second-team All-SEC in 2024 and I think he only needs one more year before entering the NFL.

I alluded to it when I listed Woods, but Parker is another player along Clemson's defensive line that should be in early consideration to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Parker had 11 sacks in 2024 as a true sophomore, which was the most among all returning players for the 2025 season. Like I said earlier, Clemson's defensive line is going to be scary this upcoming year. Keep an eye out on Parker and the Tigers.

Truth be told, I don't think Manning is going to declare for the 2026 draft, but he is eligible for next year's draft. So, I've got to include him, at least for now. Sure, Manning hasn't started much or even played a ton of football through his first two seasons in Austin. However, you can see the athleticism and arm strength in the little bit he's played. I really believe Texas is going to take the next step under Steve Sarkisian due to Manning. If the Longhorns aren't in the national championship game next season, I'm going to be fairly surprised. This Texas program is excellent, with Sarkisian continuously building this team closer and closer to a title. As Manning becomes the full-time starter next year, Texas will also bring in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Suffice to say, I'm in on Texas and Manning.

Downs is the second-best player in the country, with his Ohio State teammate and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith being the only other player who's better. But Smith is only entering his true sophomore season while Downs will be a junior in 2025. Downs has shown us he can be a returner, dazzling with that punt return touchdown he had against Indiana this past season. But he was the best and most impactful player on that Buckeyes' national championship-winning defense. Downs is a ballhawk who's smart, physical and all over the field. Simply put, he's the best defensive player in the nation.

