National Football League Jimmy Garoppolo's future with San Francisco 49ers grows cloudier after big trade 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The fallout from Friday's blockbuster trades in the NFL will take years to completely settle, but more immediate ramifications could be forthcoming.

First, a quick recap: The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles shook up the NFL landscape with their game of first-round-pick hot potato Friday.

The Niners ultimately snagged the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft, the Dolphins ended up No. 6 overall, and the Eagles dropped out of the top 10 to No. 12 overall.

As FOX Sports NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz pointed out immediately following the trade announcements, San Francisco's decision to move up the draft board puts a major spotlight on incumbent Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Considering the amount of capital the Niners gave up, it'd be stunning if they weren't eyeing one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick is as close to a sure thing as can be. For reference, FOX Bet has Lawrence priced at -10000 to go with the first pick, meaning a bettor would need to risk $10,000 to net a $100 profit.

The New York Jets are also expected to go the quarterback route, though where they'll turn is less crystal clear.

Regardless, at No. 3 overall, San Francisco can draft whichever of the following top quarterbacks the Jets don't take: Zach Wilson from BYU, Justin Fields from Ohio State, Mac Jones from Alabama or Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

As Shannon Sharpe noted on Monday's "Undisputed," the writing is on the wall for Jimmy G in San Francisco.

"I like what the Niners did ... It tells me they're in position to get a QB. ... This tells me Jimmy G is not in their long-term [future.]"

The NFL Draft order got shaken up over the weekend thanks to a couple of trades. First the San Francisco 49ers traded up from 12th to number 3 from the Miami Dolphins that also cost San Francisco 2 future 1st-round picks and a 3rd. Shortly after that, the Dolphins then swapped that 12th pick with the Philadelphia Eagles for their 6th overall selection and a 5th-round pick. Miami also gave up a future 1st-round pick along with a 4th rounder to Philly. So it’s now Niners at 3, Dolphins at 6, Eagles at 12. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the 49ers decision to move up.

Reliability and availability have been big issues for Garoppolo since the 49ers acquired him from the New England Patriots ahead of the 2017 season. In four seasons with the Niners, the 29-year-old QB has started only 30 of 64 potential regular-season games.

Of course, in the one season that he did finish all 16 regular-season matchups, he took the Niners to the Super Bowl.

That stretch didn't appear to buy Jimmy G too much goodwill, though, particularly his performance on the biggest stage.

So, it's not a complete shock that the Niners are positioning themselves for a top rookie QB after another injury-plagued 2020 season for Garoppolo.

As Nick Wright of "First Things First" said, the Niners would ideally put themselves in a situation similar to the one the Kansas City Chiefs did in 2017, when they had Alex Smith in-house to serve as a bridge to Patrick Mahomes.

But what if Garoppolo isn't interested in serving as a seat-warmer for a rookie quarterback? Wright also addressed that point:

For their part, the Niners have publically said that Garoppolo is part of their 2021 plans unless they're "blown away" by a trade offer.

And the quarterback hasn't done as Wright mentioned and tried to force the issue.

But come draft night, should the 49ers announce the "quarterback of the future" with the third overall pick, will both sides still be seeing eye to eye?

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.