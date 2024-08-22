National Football League Jets QB Adrian Martinez headlines UFL players who could make NFL rosters Updated Aug. 22, 2024 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the stated goals of the UFL is to help players achieve their dream of making it to the highest level of football.

Heading into the final week of preseason games, a number of UFL players are on the bubble to make NFL teams. Traditionally, the final exhibition game is one last chance for players at the back end of rosters to prove they belong.

NFL teams have to pare down to 53-man rosters by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Each team also can keep 16 players on the practice squad, another opportunity for UFL players to catch on to one of 32 NFL teams.

Sixty UFL players signed NFL contracts during the offseason and training camp. Of those, 57 remain fighting for NFL jobs.

In 2023, the XFL and USFL combined for 111 players who signed with NFL teams for training camps, with 35 sticking on active player rosters or practice squads.

Here are five top UFL players in the hunt to earn NFL jobs heading into the final week of preseason games.

QB Adrian Martinez, New York Jets

The reigning UFL MVP from the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, Martinez is in a battle for the third quarterback job for the Jets with Andrew Peasley. Because of the NFL's new rule allowing for an emergency third quarterback to be available on game days, most teams will take a long look at keeping a third QB on the active roster.

The UFL's leading rusher this past season, Martinez is an attractive option because of his mobility. He can come in as a backup and make plays with his feet. He can also serve as a scout squad quarterback, giving the defense a good look whenever the Jets face a mobile quarterback.

In two preseason games, Martinez has completed 13 of 27 passes for 171 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 28 yards.

QB Luis Perez, Los Angeles Chargers

Because of Chargers No. 2 quarterback Easton Stick's struggles in practice and preseason games, the Bolts brought in the UFL's leading passer in Perez. Through two preseason games, he is 18-for-32 for 139 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Perez grew up in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego. After starring for the Arlington Renegades, he says it's a dream come true to wear the Chargers' powder blue uniforms.

"It's awesome," Perez said. "I grew a Chargers fan my whole life. So being here and being able to wear the Chargers uniform it's a great feeling, not only for myself but my family."

After dealing from a foot injury, starting quarterback Justin Herbert has returned to practice and reportedly looks like his old self. But with only three quarterbacks in camp, Perez has a chance to stick around.

QB Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Bates hadn't kicked since high school when he made a 64-yard field goal in the Michigan Panthers' 2024 season opener. The former college soccer player wound up making three field goals last season from 60-plus yards, so it's no surprise that he's getting an NFL shot with the Lions.

So far, Bates is taking advantage of it. He finished 4-of-4 on field goals last week on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a long of 55 yards and the game-winner from 43 yards.

DE Breeland Speaks, Jaguars

The UFL's Defensive Player of the Year, Speaks has 1.5 sacks in Jacksonville's preseason games in his attempt to make it back to the NFL. He was a third-round selection by the Chiefs in 2017 and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp last season.

Speaks finished with a league-high 9.5 sacks for the Michigan Panthers this year. And over the past two seasons, he had 18.5 total sacks between the USFL and the UFL.

LB Willie Harvey, Cowboys

An All-UFL performer for the St. Louis Battlehawks, Harvey led the league with 76 combined tackles. He has continued his relentless pursuit of the football by making plays for Dallas in training camp practices and in games.

Harvey has a chance to earn a job on the active roster or the practice squad if he performs well again in the Cowboys' final preseason game against the Chargers.

Five more to watch: CB Nate Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals, WR Kelvin Harmon, Dallas Cowboys, LB Mike Rose, New Orleans Saints, DE Wyatt Ray, Miami Dolphins, OL Kohl Levao, New York Jets

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

