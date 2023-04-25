Jets GM Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade 'historic for the franchise'
A day after agreeing to a seismic trade, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas isn't second-guessing what he gave up in order to get Aaron Rodgers.
Douglas called the move for Rodgers "a historic trade for the franchise" when speaking to reporters at the Jets' pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. In the deal with the Green Bay Packers, the Jets gave up a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets' snaps next season. The teams also agreed to a 2023 first-round pick swap, moving the Packers up two spots from No. 15 overall to No. 13 overall, while the Jets also got a 2023 fifth-round pick.
While some have argued that's a hefty price to pay for a quarterback who will turn 40 in the upcoming season and has very publicly flirted with retiring, Douglas defended the compensation given up for the four-time NFL MVP.
"We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped," Douglas said. "In any negotiation, I don’t think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything, in terms of what's gone back and forth. But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms to that yesterday and just excited to get him here."
Douglas added that the 2023 first-round pick swap was "one of the last things" to be agreed upon in trade negotiations.
The ball got rolling on a Rodgers-to-New York trade in early March when the Packers allowed the Jets to meet with the quarterback as top Jets players like star cornerback Sauce Gardner recruited Rodgers on social media. Shortly after, Rodgers declared his intention to play for the Jets in 2023 and New York focused its attention on Rodgers, bypassing any attempts to make a move for Lamar Jackson or select a quarterback in the draft.
"Obviously, Aaron's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said. "To have an opportunity to acquire a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture and in our team. It's a real credit to Robert [Saleh], his staff and what he's been able to implement with our players and with everyone here that a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here.
"We're all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."
The trade for Rodgers does not shut the door on incumbent quarterback Zach Wilson's future with the Jets either. Douglas said that trading for Rodgers is a "great thing" for Wilson, who struggled in his first two seasons in the league after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
"Zach's ceiling is unlimited," Douglas said. "No one works harder and no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. Him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback every day, every hour he's in the building, that's a great opportunity and a great experience."
The last major order of business left in the Jets' offseason is to attempt to finalize a contract extension with star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 Draft. Douglas said he is "still optimistic" a deal can get done between the Jets and Williams' representation.
"I feel like we’re trending in a good place, so optimistic and hopeful is how I would describe that," Douglas said.
Williams himself weighed in on Douglas’ comments on Twitter.
Rodgers is reportedly expected to arrive at the Jets' facility in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to ESPN.
