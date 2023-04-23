United States Football League
USFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: Panthers RB Reggie Corbin calls his shot
USFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: Panthers RB Reggie Corbin calls his shot

Updated Apr. 23, 2023 11:47 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season is underway as the New Jersey Generals pulled away in the second half to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers

Later in the day, the Michigan Panthers earned the W against the Philadelphia Stars.

Both games took place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, marking the USFL's debut in the iconic venue.

Here's an inside look at what it was like to be on the field and in the middle of the action for each game!

Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10

‘Tell them to give me the ball and let me kill ’em'

With the Panthers and Stars neck-and-neck through the first half, running back Reggie Corbin had a simple demand for his coaching staff — give him the ball, and let him take care of the rest.

He did just that, putting the Stars away with two late touchdowns after calling his own shot.

‘Who do you think got it out?’

After a game-sealing sack on Stars quarterback Case Cookus, Panthers pass-rusher Breeland Speaks had a simple message on the sidelines.

New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

It's a family affair for the Hortons

You're going to want to take a second to listen to Maulers head coach Ray Horton's heartfelt speech about what it means to coach alongside his son, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Jarren Horton.

Bruce Smith gets the Generals hyped!

Playing next door to the Pro Football Hall of Fame has its perks, like when a Hall of Famer gave the Generals a pregame speech in their locker room.

High-tech first down!

Instead of chains, the USFL relies on tracking technology to determine first downs. Check out how it looks on big plays like this Generals fourth-down conversion.

Check out the turnover hammer!

After a big forced fumble in the first half, the Maulers brought out their own turnover prop!

Speaking of family affairs… 

The trash talk doesn't work

The Generals tried to get in Maulers kicker Nathan Hierlihy's head, but it backfired and led to a hilarious response.

The sideline view of the Generals' first touchdown!

EPIC interception celly!

Paris Ford's interception continued the Generals' second-half dominance and led to a great celebration with his teammates afterward.

‘We run Canton!’

After the Generals closed out their 20-3 win, they celebrated with a WWE-style victory belt!

NEXT STORY
