USFL Week 2 live updates: New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season winds down Sunday with a big-time tilt between the New Jersey Generals and the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio at 1 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Later, on FS1, the Michigan Panthers will face the Philadelphia Stars (7 p.m. ET).

See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here .

You can also check out FOX Bet's current title odds for all eight teams .

Here are the top plays!

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Friendly trash talk

De'Andre Johnson of the Generals and Boogie Roberts of the Maulers kept it clean in their pregame back-and-forth.

Opening hurdle

Braedon Bowman turned a relatively small catch into a big gain in large part because of his hurdle on the game's opening play from scrimmage.

The 16-yard reception helped the Generals get a field goal on their opening possession to go up 3-0.

Stay tuned for updates!

