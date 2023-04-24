National Football League Aaron Rodgers should be great for Jets. But will New York be great for him? Updated Apr. 24, 2023 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers picked a suitor: the New York Jets. And, finally, the Jets and Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on a trade.

Formerly the Packers quarterback, Rodgers waived his no-trade clause to join the Jets for the 2023 season. In the deal, the Jets will reportedly receive Rodgers, pick No. 15 and a fifth-round selection. The Packers reportedly get pick No. 13, second- (42nd overall) and sixth-round picks this year and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round selection based on Rodgers' playing time.

It's a strange match — and not just because Rodgers is following in the footsteps of Brett Favre, whom the Packers also pushed out the door to New York (to make room for Rodgers).

The Jets aren't the perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers. So far as we know, they were the only interested candidate. The San Francisco 49ers, for example, made a lot of sense for Rodgers — but we didn't hear a peep of interest from them. Even the Las Vegas Raiders made plenty of sense given they have Rodgers' former teammate Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with another great quarterback (Tom Brady). But McDaniels all but ruled out Rodgers at the combine when he said Vegas wanted someone "to be here for a long time." Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo might not be the long-term solution, but Rodgers certainly wouldn't have been. He considers retirement every six months.

Rodgers was in a situation where the Packers really didn't want him anymore, according to reports, and the Jets were the only team that was truly begging him — openly, so everyone could see — to join their team. The coaches are welcoming him. The players are welcoming him. Top-end stars such as Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall were openly campaigning for the veteran quarterback. (Clearly, Zach Wilson has not earned much loyalty.)

The team will absolutely make Rodgers comfortable. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be drawing up plays for the quarterback — Hackett has an extremely strong relationship with Rodgers from their time in Green Bay together. So long as the Jets fix their issues along the offensive line, this offense should be an elite one. After all, New York boasts receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Corey Davis and running backs Hall and Michael Carter.

It's likely the Jets emerge as Super Bowl contenders. New York will expect Super Bowl contention.

And that's where things get interesting — and potentially very complicated.

Throughout his 18-year career, Rodgers has dealt with Green Bay, a city of 107,000 people. He has never dealt with anything like New York, a city of 8.5 million.

Rodgers has never dealt with ruthless radio show hosts on WFAN or critical columnists from the New York Daily News. Green Bay has a small group of beat reporters. New York might have the largest group in the country.

Maybe the 39-year-old QB will struggle on the field and draw criticism for the level of his play. And then what? Rodgers monitors every comment about him from every outlet, and openly complains about being attacked during his appearances on the "Pat McAfee Show." Even when he's playing well, Rodgers finds ways to draw the anger — or at least the eye-rolls — of NFL fans.

The darkness retreat was one thing. We can laugh at the quarterback's decision to willingly subject himself to days of darkness — a.k.a. sensory deprivation, which can be used as a method of torture. If that's his thing, that's his thing. He's not hurting anyone (except maybe himself).

He also put Jets fans through the wringer waiting for his decision to join New York — he waited three days into the tampering window, after the top quarterbacks on the free-agent market had already signed elsewhere. If the Jets hadn't landed Rodgers, they probably would have had to go the way of Lamar Jackson or bust. And that seemed to kill all leverage for New York. It also killed an imagined deadline for the Jets and Packers. Once free agency was underway, there was no reason for the teams to rush until the NFL's next big flagpole event: the draft. And that might have proven unfortunate for New York, which ended up seemingly letting Green Bay get exactly what it wanted in the deal.

But of course, Rodgers did pick New York. And so perhaps, for now, all is forgiven after the drawn-out theatrics.

It could stay that way if he plays well. The four-time NFL MVP is usually brilliant on the field. But he's also bound to do something unconventional off the field.

His vaccination saga in 2021, for example, was an absolute mess. He misled reporters by saying he was "immunized" when he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers has a tendency to discuss topics he doesn't fully understand. And he also doesn't know when to stop. And that's because he can't see when he's wrong.

Another example? This is the same guy who once asked former Packers teammate DeShone Kizer whether he believed in 9/11. That's a brand of nonsense that will not go over well in New York City, where the Twin Towers once stood.

His stubbornness (mixed with his lack of self-awareness) could be radioactive in a city like New York, which has a fan base and a media contingent that holds its athletes accountable.

The Jets have a roster that's ready for Rodgers.

But is Rodgers ready for New York? I'm not so sure.

