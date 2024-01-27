'Jared Goff!' chants break out at Michigan sporting events ahead of Lions-49ers
With the Pistons down a point in the third quarter on Saturday, fans decided the time was ripe to chant: "Jared Goff! Jared Goff!"
The Red Wings up three goals in the third period on Thursday night? "Jared Goff! Jared Goff!"
So goes the sound of Michigan these days.
Across the state, fans at sporting events have been breaking out into chants of the Detroit quarterback's name ahead of the Lions' NFC championship matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Pistons games; Red Wings games; Michigan, Western Michigan and Griffins hockey games; all the way to videos circulating on social media that show chants at a high school cheer competition.
Goff called the sensation "a little different" when asked about it Friday.
"It was sent to me last night by a few people," he said. "Pretty cool, pretty fun to be a part of a city that cares so much."
The former Los Angeles Rams QB said his playoff runs there carried little of the support he's experiencing now.
"And obviously, the circumstances of it all kind of feeds into that," Goff said. "But yeah, these fans are unbelievable. I expect to see a lot of them this weekend as well. It’ll be fun."
The Lions are playing their first road game of the playoffs. They'll face the 49ers on Sunday for a chance to make the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
