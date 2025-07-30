National Football League Jaguars' Travis Hunter Highest-Rated Rookie In 'Madden' In Over 10 Years Published Jul. 30, 2025 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Hunter might have gone No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’ll be No. 1 among the rookies in "Madden NFL 26."

The Jacksonville Jaguars' two-way star is the highest-rated rookie in "Madden NFL 26," earning an 84 overall rating for the game, EA Sports announced Wednesday. His rating is the highest for a rookie in the "Madden" series since Andrew Luck in "Madden NFL 13." The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback also had an 84 overall rating, while Reggie Bush had the highest overall rating ever for a rookie in the game at 87.

Hunter will be featured as a two-way star in "Madden NFL 26," just as the Jaguars plan to use him in real life. Users will be able to play with Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback, with restrictions being lifted on the depth chart settings for him.

Hunter will also have "some exclusive benefits" in the game, according to EA Sports. He’s the first rookie in the "Madden" series to ever have custom abilities made for him, making it so that the impact from the "Wear & Tear" feature will be less draining on him than it would be for other players that users try to play with on both sides of the ball. Still, Hunter will feel the effects of the "Wear & Tear" feature if you try to play him on every snap.

Travis Hunter is the highest-rated rookie in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

So far in training camp, Hunter has split time at both wide receiver and cornerback. However, he’s spent each day exclusively playing one position rather than splitting time between the two.

Hunter’s ability to shine on both sides of the ball also made him one of the best players in college football at Colorado last season, and the winner of the Heisman Trophy. He had 1,258 receiving yards to go with 16 total touchdowns on offense, while he recorded four interceptions and only allowed one touchdown at cornerback.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who was taken with the sixth overall pick, is the second-highest rated rookie, earning an 83 overall rating. New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (81) and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (80) were the only other rookies to earn an overall rating of 80 or higher.

Ashton Jeanty is the second-highest rated rookie in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (79), Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (79), Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (78), Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (78), San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Mykel Williams (78) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (78) round out the top 10 for the highest-rated rookie players in "Madden NFL 26."

Not among that group is Cam Ward, who the Tennessee Titans took with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie has a 72 overall rating in "Madden NFL 26."

The 10 highest-rated rookies in "Madden NFL 26." (Photo courtesy of EA Sports).

Wednesday’s unveiling of the rookie ratings is part of Ratings Week for "Madden NFL 26." EA Sports unveiled which players made the "99 Club" on Monday, with seven players making up the group.

"Madden NFL 26" will be available to purchase on Aug. 14, but those who purchase the game with Early Access can play the game as early as Aug. 7.

