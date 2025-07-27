National Football League Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Among 6 Players Joining Barkley in Madden '99 Club' Published Jul. 28, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For seven NFL players, EA Sports finds you perfect the way you are.

Those seven players were unveiled as members of the "99 Club" in "Madden NFL 26" on Monday, with the announcement serving as the kickoff for Madden's ratings week. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have a 99 overall rating when "Madden NFL 26" becomes available to play.

With seven players earning a 99 overall rating in "Madden NFL 26," it's the most players that have earned a 99 overall rating at the launch of a Madden game since "Madden NFL 19."

Additionally, EA Sports announced it's moving up the early access period for "Madden NFL 26" to Aug. 7. Previously, the three-day early access period allowed users to start playing the game three days before the release date on Aug. 14. Instead, there will now be a seven-day early access window for those who pre-order the deluxe version of "Madden NFL 26."

Barkley was previously announced as one of the members of the "99 Club" when he was unveiled as the cover star for "Madden NFL 26." The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was the first Eagles offensive player to be named to the "99 Club," with he and Johnson becoming the third and fourth players in franchise history to earn a 99 overall rating. Johnson is also just the fifth offensive tackle to ever be included in the "99 Club," joining Jonathan Ogden, Trent Williams, Walter Jones, and Willie Roaf.

Saquon Barkley will be on the cover of "Madden NFL 26" after his memorable first season with the Eagles (image via EA Sports).

Jackson and Allen’s inclusions into the "99 Club" comes after they battled it out for MVP last season. Allen edged out Jackson for the award, getting 27 of the 49 first-place votes. But both are now in the "99 Club," joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes as the other quarterbacks to earn 99 overall ratings. Allen is the second Bills player to join the club, with Bruce Smith being the first to do it in "Madden 99."

Chase is also a first-timer in the "99 Club," becoming the first player in Bengals history to be included. Prior to Chase's inclusion, Cincinnati was the last team not to have a player in the "99 Club."

Ja'Marr Chase is the first Bengals player to ever be named to the "99 Club" (image via EA Sports).

Jefferson and Garrett are the only multi-time "99 Club" members at the launch of "Madden NFL 26." Jefferson earned the 99 overall rating at launch for "Madden NFL 24." He re-entered the club in "Madden NFL 25" following a mid-season ratings update. This is Garrett's second time being featured in the "99 Club" at the launch of the game, with the first occasion coming in "Madden NFL 23." He was also a 99 overall in "Madden NFL 22" following a mid-season ratings update.

EA Sports determines which NFL players are worthy of making the "99 Club" by utilizing a team of experts who analyze player performance, statistics and skill sets throughout the season. Allen and Jackson have accounted for the NFL's last three MVP winners, while Barkley rushed for 2,000 yards when he won Offensive Player of the Year last season. Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and followed that up by recording 14 sacks last year.

Johnson and Chase are the only two players of the group who haven't won MVP, Offensive Player of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year. However, Johnson has been named All-Pro in five of the last eight seasons and Chase was named first-team All-Pro in 2024 after winning the receiving Triple Crown for leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

