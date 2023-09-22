National Football League Impressed with Brock Purdy's performance in 49ers' win over Giants? Updated Sep. 22, 2023 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers cruised to a 30-12 victory at home over the New York Giants on Thursday night, improving to 3-0. Purdy finished the game with 310 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 111.3 passer rating, while completing 25 of 37 pass attempts (67.6%).

With that said, on Friday's edition of "Undisputed," cohost Skip Bayless said that he wasn't impressed by Purdy's showing against New York, citing a handful of deep balls that could have potentially been intercepted.

"Brock Purdy has an angel on his shoulder pads right now that's still sitting there and smiling on him. At some point soon, that angel's gonna fly away and say: 'You're on your own, young man,'" Bayless said. "Seriously, because he's getting away with things other people don't get away with consistently in this league because this league will get you. And his QBRs for these games keep coming down a little bit more. Last night it was a 58, just a little above average, 0-100."

This win came against a Giants team that was embarrassed on their home turf 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and trailed the Arizona Cardinals 28-7 prior to mounting a valiant comeback the next week.

On the other hand, cohost Keyshawn Johnson was thoroughly impressed with the 49ers' performance on Thursday night, especially by Purdy.

"They allowed the Giants 150 yards all night long. Daniel Jones, I know you'll say Saquon Barkley wasn't there, [but] it doesn't matter. They still put their foot on their throat, and the Giants had a short field all night long, but the 49ers defense didn't break," Johnson said. "I am extremely impressed with what they were able to do in that operation, for sure. As far as I'm concerned, they're right underneath Kansas City [and] right above the Dallas Cowboys as a complete team. …

"I'm starting to see it [with Purdy]. He's operating the offense the way that Kyle Shanahan & Co. wants him to. I don't know what happened with Trey Lance, [but Purdy is] clearly doing what they need him to do. That's why he's the starter. That's why he's 3-0 this season."

Across San Francisco's first three games, Purdy has totaled 736 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception and a 106.3 passer rating, while completing 67% of his passes. He has also rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Purdy stepped in at quarterback for the 49ers in their Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins last season and has started every game since. The 49ers are a combined 10-1 (regular season plus postseason) in games that Purdy has started, with their lone loss coming in last season's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles — which saw Purdy leave the game on the 49ers' first possession due to an elbow injury.

Purdy had elbow surgery in the offseason, returned and was named the team's starting quarterback in August, with free agent Sam Darnold his backup and Lance, whom the 49ers moved up to select with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being traded to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, Michael Irvin is concerned about the Cowboys, whom he won three Super Bowls with as a player, matching up against the 49ers; San Francisco has defeated Dallas in the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

"Right now when the 49ers are thinking through Deebo Samuel, it's a physical football team, and that's the one thing I'm scared of for the Dallas Cowboys," Irvin said. "Two years ago, when they played San Francisco, I said [they're] not ready for that. I had Micah Parsons on my podcast, he said he was sore for two weeks. I said 'why would a man tell another man he was sore for two weeks?' That's how physical the San Francisco 49ers were on that football field. I was impressed because they got back to that last night. You didn't see that physicality in the first two games; they got back to it."

San Francisco beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, 30-7, followed by a 30-23 victory on the road over the Los Angeles Rams. Next up for Purdy and the 49ers is a home matchup against the AFC West-rival Cardinals in Week 4, which will air on FOX.

