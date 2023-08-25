National Football League Cowboys acquire QB Trey Lance from 49ers, per multiple reports Updated Aug. 25, 2023 8:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Trey Lance's time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end.

The Niners have traded the former No. 3 overall draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported Friday. Dallas is sending a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to San Francisco for the 23-year-old signal-caller.

San Francisco traded three first-round and one third-round draft pick to move up nine spots to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games, making four starts for the 49ers from 2021-22. Lance began the 2022-23 season as the 49ers' starter before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

NFL Network reported that Lance will be the Cowboys' third-string quarterback behind veteran starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush, who made five starts for Dallas last season.

The trade news comes shortly after it was revealed that Lance lost both the starting and backup quarterback jobs in San Francisco to Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, respectively, for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

These two teams ironically squared off in the NFC divisional round last season, as the 49ers got the best of the Cowboys after beating them in the NFC wild-card round the year prior.

