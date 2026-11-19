The Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 49ers lead the NFC West. The Vikings are 7-2 and tied with the Lions and Bears atop the NFC North.

Minnesota forced four turnovers in a 30-10 win at Green Bay in Week 10, ending a two-game skid after a 6-0 start. San Francisco gained 584 yards in a 46-40 win at Dallas in Week 10. Its only loss was 29-20 at Atlanta.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Vikings vs. 49ers

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Minnesota's passing game runs through Justin Jefferson, who drew 13 targets in the 30-10 win at the Packers on Nov. 15 and turned them into nine catches for 74 yards. He has 40 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season.

Jefferson gets a 49ers defense that allows 225.7 passing yards per game, well above the 163.2 the Vikings throw for in an average game. San Francisco scores 31.2 points per game, and Minnesota can't keep pace with that offense on its usual passing output.

Kirk Cousins took over for Minnesota after being acquired at the trade deadline and threw two touchdown passes in his first start for Minnesota at the Packers on Nov. 15. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards with one interception and a 94.4 passer rating.

Cousins faces a 49ers defense that allows 21.8 points per game. Minnesota won in Green Bay by holding the Packers to 10 points, and that formula is harder to repeat against a San Francisco team that has won eight of its nine games, so more of this one falls on the quarterback.

San Francisco's 8-1 start has leaned on Brock Purdy, who threw for 389 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 46-40 win at the Cowboys on Nov. 15. He has 2,369 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes this season with a 70.1% completion rate.

Purdy draws a Vikings defense that allows 161.4 passing yards and 14.0 points per game. San Francisco has scored 38 or more points in back-to-back games, and keeping that pace against this defense would take another big day through the air.

Christian McCaffrey gives San Francisco a second way to score, with 10 rushing touchdowns and 40 catches for 431 yards this season. He scored three times at the Cowboys on Nov. 15, once on the ground and twice on four catches for 161 yards.

McCaffrey faces a Vikings defense that allows 111.9 rushing yards per game. His touches as a runner and a receiver let the 49ers move the ball against Minnesota without putting every possession on Purdy's arm.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds