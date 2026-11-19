The Tennessee Titans visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys are 4-6 and second in the NFC East. The Titans are 1-8.

Tennessee has lost three straight, the latest a 40-23 loss to Jacksonville in Week 10. The Titans' only win was 26-20 at Indianapolis. Dallas gave up 584 yards in a 46-40 loss to San Francisco in Week 10. The Cowboys are 1-4 at home and host the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Titans vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Tennessee needs more from Cam Ward and its passing game to keep up in this matchup, and he has team highs of 1,714 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He threw two touchdown passes against the Jaguars on Nov. 15, completing 28 of 39 for 231 yards with one interception.

Ward faces a Cowboys defense that allows 239.7 passing yards per game. Dallas scores 28.6 points per game, so the Titans need their passing game to finish drives with touchdowns to keep this one close.

Six rushing touchdowns and 628 rushing yards, which rank among the NFL's top 15, make Tony Pollard the Titans' lead runner. He also caught eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars on Nov. 15.

Pollard faces a Cowboys defense that allows 154.1 rushing yards per game. A Titans run game that averages 100.1 yards has room to work, and steady carries are how Tennessee keeps the Dallas offense on the sideline.

Dallas' offense runs through Dak Prescott, who has 2,724 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this season, both among the NFL's top five. He threw five touchdown passes for 343 yards against the 49ers on Nov. 15, though the Cowboys lost 46-40.

Prescott faces a Titans defense that allows 266.9 passing yards per game. The Cowboys gave up 46 points to San Francisco, and their passing game is the part of the team built to win a game that turns into a shootout.

Eighteen targets against the 49ers on Nov. 15 show how much Dallas leans on George Pickens, who turned them into 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He has 678 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season, and both totals rank among the NFL's top 15.

Pickens faces a Titans defense that allows 26.6 points per game. Tennessee has to decide how to cover him, and Dallas can keep going back to him if the Titans leave him in single coverage.

Titans vs. Cowboys Odds