The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Steelers are 6-3 and one game behind the Bengals in the AFC North after a 38-18 loss at Cincinnati in Week 10. Pittsburgh is 4-0 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost seven straight since opening with two wins. Philadelphia is coming off its bye after a 19-11 loss to the Giants in Week 9 and has scored 21 points or fewer in every game of the skid.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Pittsburgh's 22.0 points per game lean on Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown 15 touchdown passes on 2,014 yards. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 15.

Rodgers faces a Philadelphia pass defense that allows 227.3 yards per game, 26.9 more than Pittsburgh averages. That is a defense he can push the ball against. The Steelers can use the passing game to answer a loss that ended a four-game winning streak.

719 rushing yards, a total among the NFL's top 10, make Jaylen Warren Pittsburgh's lead back. He has two rushing touchdowns and 320 receiving yards, and he carried seven times for 15 yards at Cincinnati on Nov. 15.

Warren faces a Philadelphia run defense that allows 126.1 rushing yards per game, 10.0 more than Pittsburgh gains, which gives his early-down carries room to set the pace. Pittsburgh's ground game can control the clock and limit an Eagles offense that scores 16.4 points per game.

An Eagles ground game that averages 88.6 yards per game needs more from Saquon Barkley, who has 296 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He carried 13 times for 22 yards against the Giants on Nov. 8, the Eagles' last game before their Week 10 bye.

Barkley faces a Pittsburgh run defense that allows 83.2 rushing yards per game, so yards on the ground will be hard to find. The Eagles need production from the ground game to end a seven-game losing streak.

Philadelphia's passing game averages 171.7 yards per game, and Makai Lemon's 312 receiving yards are the most on the team. He has one touchdown catch this season and caught six passes for 61 yards against the Giants on Nov. 8.

Lemon faces a Pittsburgh pass defense that allows 242.2 yards per game, 70.5 more than Philadelphia gains through the air. That gap gives Lemon room to produce more than the Eagles' passing game usually does. With the run game under 100 yards per game, Philadelphia's offense needs Lemon to make plays down the field.

Steelers vs. Eagles Odds