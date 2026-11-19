The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New York Giants in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jaguars lead the AFC South by four games. The Giants are 5-3-1 and lead the NFC East.

Jacksonville has won three straight. The Jaguars held the ball for 38:10 in a 40-23 win at Tennessee in Week 10, and Parker Washington had 152 receiving yards.

The Giants lost 24-21 to Washington on Nov. 12, so they have had 10 days to prepare for this one.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Giants

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Jacksonville's 7-2 record comes with 21 touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence, a total among the NFL's top five. He threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans on Nov. 15 and has 2,284 yards and five interceptions on the season.

Lawrence faces a New York pass defense that allows 184.1 yards per game, 57.0 fewer than the 241.1 Jacksonville averages. The Jaguars' scoring pace of 29.9 points per game depends on his efficiency against that defense.

Bhayshul Tuten has 609 rushing yards, among the NFL's top 15, and five rushing touchdowns for a Jacksonville ground game that averages 117.8 yards per game. He ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries against the Titans on Nov. 15.

Tuten faces a New York run defense that allows 121.6 rushing yards per game, 3.8 more than Jacksonville gains. That leaves room for the kind of 26-carry workload he had in Tennessee. Jacksonville can use that workload to keep the Giants' offense off the field.

The Giants' passing game is in J.J. McCarthy's hands, and he has thrown for 420 yards in New York's last two games. He has 915 yards and two touchdown passes this season, including 23 of 36 for 293 yards against the Commanders on Nov. 12.

McCarthy faces a Jacksonville pass defense that allows 228.2 yards per game, almost exactly the 227.9 the Giants gain through the air. Yardage that even makes ball security matter, and he has thrown two interceptions. New York's offense stays in range of Jacksonville's only when he stays steady.

Cam Skattebo's 496 rushing yards lead a Giants ground game that averages 112.6 yards per game. He has four rushing touchdowns and 120 receiving yards, and he ran for 78 yards and two scores against the Commanders on Nov. 12.

Skattebo faces a Jacksonville run defense that allows 91.0 rushing yards per game, 21.6 fewer than the Giants gain, so yardage will come in small chunks. New York needs him to keep drives moving on the ground when its passing game stalls.

Jaguars vs. Giants Odds