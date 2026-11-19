The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills are 8-1 and lead the AFC East. The Dolphins are 1-8.

Miami has lost three straight, the latest a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis in Week 10. Its only win was 28-25 at the Jets. Buffalo has won five straight. The Bills ran for 201 yards in a 31-12 win at the Jets in Week 10, and their only loss was 29-26 to New England.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Miami's passing offense ranks among the NFL's bottom five at 170.3 yards per game, so the offense falls to Ollie Gordon II, who leads the Dolphins with 539 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 127 carries. He had 115 yards from scrimmage at the Colts on Nov. 15.

Gordon faces a Buffalo defense that allows 93.6 rushing yards per game, one of the tougher fronts Miami will see. The Dolphins don't have a passing game built to carry them if the run stalls against a Bills team that has won five straight.

Malik Washington is Miami's top receiving target with 400 yards on 36 catches. He caught all three of his targets for 50 yards and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in the loss on Nov. 15.

Washington faces a Bills defense that allows 241.9 passing yards per game. That is the softer side of the Buffalo defense, and with Miami's run game facing a tougher front, the Dolphins have to find yards through Washington to keep this game close.

Buffalo's offense averages 31.9 points per game, and Josh Allen has 24 touchdowns behind it, 13 passing and 11 rushing. He accounted for three touchdowns against the Jets on Nov. 15.

Allen faces a Dolphins defense that allows 202.1 passing yards per game, and Buffalo throws for 234.0 yards per game. A fast start through the air would put Miami in a hole that its passing offense, among the NFL's bottom five, is not built to climb out of.

Buffalo's rushing offense ranks among the NFL's top five at 152.7 yards per game, and James Cook III leads it with 971 yards and nine touchdowns on 187 carries. He ran for 157 yards on Nov. 15, including a 74-yard run.

Cook faces a Miami defense that allows 118.4 rushing yards per game, and he needs 29 yards to reach 1,000 this season. Buffalo can lean on him to control the clock and keep a Miami offense that scores 16.4 points per game on the sideline.

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds