How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Bengals and Falcons meet in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Atlanta enters this matchup at 3-5 and sits third in the NFC South. The Falcons have scored 171 points and allowed 189 through eight games. Their ground game has been a major part of the offense, with 135 rushing yards per game and a No. 5 ranking in that category.

Cincinnati brings a 5-2 record into Week 10 and has won three straight games. The Bengals sit second in the AFC North and have leaned on an explosive passing attack that leads the league with 288 passing yards per game. They have also scored 29.4 points per game, a No. 2 mark in the NFL.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

TV: NFL Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Cincinnati's passing offense leads the NFL at 288.4 yards per game, and Joe Burrow drives it with 2,115 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Atlanta has intercepted just three passes all season, so the Falcons rarely turn a risky throw into a turnover.

The Bengals rank 30th in rushing at 80.3 yards per game, so nearly every important snap runs through Burrow's arm. Watch his throws on third down.

Michael Penix has 1,282 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions, and he faces a Cincinnati defense that allows 237.7 passing yards per game, 27th in the NFL. The Bengals do bring pressure, though, with 23 sacks, tied for fourth most in the league.

Atlanta's passing offense is tied for 23rd at 188.4 yards per game, so the Falcons cannot afford to waste dropbacks. Watch how often Penix goes down early. A sack or two in the first quarter would push Atlanta toward the run and away from its quarterback.

Cincinnati allows 122.3 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL, and Bijan Robinson gives Atlanta a back who can exploit that. He has 780 yards on 150 carries, 5.2 per attempt, and four touchdowns.

Atlanta ranks fifth in rushing at 134.8 yards per game, which gives Robinson a steady base to work from. Four touchdowns on 150 carries is a low number for a back this productive, so the red zone is where to watch him. Count his carries inside the 10, where the Falcons have to turn yards into points.

Bengals vs. Falcons Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.