National Football League Hollywood Brown signs Chiefs deal, looks forward to joining Patrick Mahomes Published Mar. 18, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marquise Brown had so many conversations with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2019 NFL Draft that the former Oklahoma star thought that they would select him to pair with Patrick Mahomes in their high-flying offense.

Baltimore took him in the first round before Kansas City had the chance.

But after a detour through Arizona, where the Ravens traded him and where Brown spent the past two years dealing with nagging injuries and instability at quarterback, the speedy wide receiver finally landed in Kansas City on Monday. Brown signed his one-year deal worth up to $11 million to finally give Mahomes another downfield option in the Chiefs passing attack.

"The world has a way of things coming around like that," Brown said with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite beating the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title, the Chiefs knew they needed to upgrade at wide receiver, where rookie Rashee Rice had become the unquestioned leader almost by default. But they refused to rush into a big-money, long-term deal with one of the top free agents and bided their time until the right opportunity came along.

It wasn't the $50 million guaranteed that the Titans gave Calvin Ridley. Or the $26 million guaranteed the Falcons gave to Darnell Mooney. Or the $24 million Gabe Davis got from the Jaguars or even the $15 million Curtis Samuel got from the Bills.

No, it was a relatively low-risk, high-upside deal with a wide receiver the Chiefs had coveted since college.

"They were strong on me," Brown said, "so it was kind of like, mutual interest. That was very appealing."

It was the right deal for Brown, too. He turns 27 in June, which means there is still time in his career to turn a productive season in one of the NFL's most pass-friendly offenses into a much more lucrative multi-year contract next offseason.

"There [are] weapons here," he said, "and I feel like I can come in and complement the guys they have here. And Coach (Andy) Reid? He's a mastermind. Patrick Mahomes — I'm excited to work with everyone."

Brown had his best season three years ago in Baltimore, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He was traded to the Cardinals the following year, where he had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in those 26 games.

Those numbers might seem modest, but consider: Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores last season, which would have trailed only Rice and tight end Travis Kelce in receptions, yards and touchdowns for the Chiefs — and he did it in 12 full games.

Brown appears to be motivated, too. Mahomes has invited his wide receivers and tight ends to his home in Texas the past couple of offseasons for what amounts to a voluntary training camp, and he was already looking forward to getting down there.

"From the outside looking in, he just seems like a guy that's very passionate," Brown explained, "and I'm a very passionate person. Wants to do everything necessary to win. That's what you want. You want to play with someone who is going to push you to the next level. I feel like he's one of those guys."

Kansas City still has work to do filling out the offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released and fellow wide receivers Richie James and Mecole Hardman are free agents, while Kadarius Toney could be fighting for a job this season, all of which means wide receiver is still a position of need as free agency continues and the 2024 NFL Draft looms in April.

The Chiefs also need to address the starting left tackle position and running back, where there is little behind Isiah Pacheco.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

share