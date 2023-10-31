National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 9: 49ers falter, Bengals regain contender status Published Oct. 31, 2023 6:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A pair of the NFL's best teams aren't looking so invincible anymore.

For the first time in eight years (16 games), the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos in what was likely Patrick Mahomes' worst game of the season thus far. And in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers dropped their third straight game to fall to 5-3, just weeks after Brock Purdy suffered his first ever loss in a game he started and finished.

Let's see where both Super Bowl contenders landed on this week's edition of "Herd Hierarchy."

10. Miami Dolphins (Last week:10)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Dolphins won vs. New England Patriots, 31-17

Cowherd's thoughts: "Don't trust the defense. O-line is shaky, but they lead the NFL is all major offensive categories. Last 18 home games, Tua [Tagovailoa's] won 16. And listen, Tua completes the passes. … This year he hasn't been hurt. I do think the O-line is a concern, and I'm not sure if this team's gonna be any good in December and January, but right now, even though they have flaws … I kind of know what I get every weekend when I watch them play. They're consistent."

Up Next: Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs (9:30 a.m. ET)

9. Seattle Seahawks (unranked)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Seahawks won vs. Cleveland Browns, 24-20

Cowherd's thoughts: "I like everything, but have questions about Geno Smith. Their defense is getting to the quarterback, and I like the move the GM John Schneider made [Monday]. They went and got Leonard Williams. The defense is already top four in sacks. Leonard's a baller. And here's the other thing: They're running the ball for over 100 yards. That is so Pete Carroll, four of the last five games. They've held opponents to under 25 the last five games. … It speaks to who Pete Carroll is."

Up Next: Seattle Seahakws @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET)

8. Dallas Cowboys (9)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Cowboys won 43-20 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're a better version of Buffalo. … Their defense leads the NFL with four defensive touchdowns, and Trevon Diggs has been out a while. Six of their seven games this year that they've won have been decided by 10-plus points. … 11 straight home wins. Dallas — they put a fence around it."

Up next: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App)

7. San Francisco 49ers (4)

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: 49ers lost 31-17 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "San Francisco crushed [Dallas] and is a better overall team. Don't get too caught up on Brock Purdy. If they could kick field goals, they would've beaten Cleveland. Without [Purdy's] concussion, they could've beaten Minnesota. So what they lost to Joe Burrow? After [Patrick] Mahomes, he's the best quarterback on the planet. Brock Purdy has gotten into turnovers. Of course he has, because he's good, not very good."

Up next: Bye

6. Detroit Lions (7)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Lions won 26-14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Cowherd's thoughts: "I really like Detroit. [Monday] night, they just completely dominated that game. I wouldn't trust them in the playoffs, but they're the No. 2 total offense. Second-best record in the NFC, have at least one TD of 20-plus yards in each of their last seven games. So I get some real big-play potential with Detroit, and they showed that [Monday] night."

Up Next: Bye

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (5)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Jaguars won 20-10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Cowherd's thoughts: "I still don't trust them against a team like the Chiefs or maybe Joe Burrow. Five-game winning streak. Trevor Lawrence, four of the last five games, passer rating over 100. [Travis] Etienne — they've got running backs who can catch. They've got pass-catchers who can run. I like [head coach] Doug Pederson. They've held opponents down — 20 points or fewer in four of the last five games."

Up Next: Bye

4. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Chiefs lost 24-9 @ Denver Broncos

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't like Kansas City right now offensively. I think they're gonna be fine in about six weeks. But they're dropping too many passes. They're very Travis Kelce-in-the-red-zone dependent. I've been saying this for weeks. They're just not hitting. Now, they're young defensively. They'll get [Nick] Bolton back. Their receivers will get better and they will be fine. … This is a team that's young in spots and I think will be better."

Up Next: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (9:30 a.m. ET, Germany)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (8)

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Bengals won 31-17 @ San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're really good. Joe Burrow has been outstanding — 118 passer rating last three weeks. I get stars, a star quarterback, an offensive coach, a consistent pass rush. A very active team that can beat you several ways. They're also taking the ball away, which they did October, November, December last year. This is a bad September team. But October 10th on, the last three years, they're money, baby."

Up Next: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Eagles won 38-31 @ Washington Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "Philadelphia's not even playing great games. They have great quarters, great series and great halves, but they have the best record at 7-1. They're averaging 300 yards plus offensively. A.J. Brown is now uncoverable. So you get all the physicality, all the strength, all the toughness, and their receiver on the perimeter? You can't guard him. … So I just think line play, perimeter excellence, risk-takers."

Up next: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App)

1. Baltimore Ravens (1)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Ravens won 31-24 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cowherd's thoughts: "I said it three weeks ago, I'll say it again: Baltimore's the most complete team. Receivers, power, run, defense, sacks, coaching — everything works. They're just more explosive right now than Kansas City's offense, with as good a defense. So, I don't know how they stack up later, but they have a surplus of fast guys. … They are a pleasure to watch and Lamar [Jackson's] always been better in the pocket than people will admit.

Up next: Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks (1:00 p.m. ET)

