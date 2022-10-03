National Football League
Green Bay Packers winning unimpressively, Cowherd says
National Football League

Green Bay Packers winning unimpressively, Cowherd says

2 hours ago

There aren't many situations in sports in which winning leaves a sour taste in an athlete's mouth, but that's exactly how Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers felt Sunday after Green Bay's 27-24 overtime win over New England.

Green Bay won thanks to a well-orchestrated 12-play, 77-yard drive by Rodgers & Co., which kicker Mason Crosby sealed with a 31-yard field goal in overtime, but the close victory came at home against a team playing behind its third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe. So Rodgers wasn't entirely satisfied. 

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," Rodgers said after the game. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better.

"I settled in [late] and usually don't have two terrible halves. So I kind of returned to the form I expect from myself, and we started moving the football. You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one. That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

"The Herd" host Colin Cowherd wasn't surprised by Rodgers' comments.

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots?

Are Packers legit contenders with 3-1 start after OT win vs. Patriots?
Colin Cowherd and breaks down why he 'does not see Green Bay' as a Top 10 team.

"Self awareness is very, very important, and I think Aaron Rodgers sees the problem," Cowherd said Monday. 

"I think Green Bay for years and years looked at those [one-dimensional teams] and thought, ‘Haha, we can beat you in a lot of different ways.’ They've become one of them. The box score looks beautiful: 24 first downs, 450 yards, dominate time of possession, very few penalties. We think they're smart. But with Aaron, Matt LaFleur, the best running back in the division, they're like 22nd in scoring in the league."

Cowherd said their struggles were keeping them out of his weekly top 10 rankings.

"This is why I don't put them in the top 10," he said. "They've beaten a bad Chicago team, Tampa with none of its receivers and a third-string quarterback — who, by the way, took them to overtime.  

" … If Mac Jones would've played, that game doesn't go to overtime."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

39 mins ago
Rashan Gary's DPOY case; Lions' bizarre start: NFC North takeaways
National Football League

Rashan Gary's DPOY case; Lions' bizarre start: NFC North takeaways

2 hours ago
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected to start over Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected to start over Mitch Trubisky

3 hours ago
Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL
National Football League

Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL

4 hours ago
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: How Greg Olsen views game
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: How Greg Olsen views game

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes