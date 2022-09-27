National Football League Eagles fly, Chiefs fall in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy' just in share facebook twitter reddit link

After Week 3, just two NFL teams remain unfettered in their perches among the league's finest.

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the only squads who have yet to sustain a blemish to their records, and although they're perfect record-wise, plenty of competitors have cases to trounce them in the weekly power rankings.

"The Herd" host Colin Cowherd thinks highly of both squads, but is his belief enough to place them at atop his latest top 10 list? Here's this week's "Herd Hierarchy," with insights from FOX Bet .

10. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Vikings won 28-24 vs. Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "Don't sell your Minnesota Vikings stock. They have the Saints and the Bears coming up. They're going to get really, really healthy. Their only loss came on the road to the Eagles, and a lot of people think the Eagles are the best team in the league."

NFL championship odds: +2200

Up next: Vikings at Saints (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL+)

9. Los Angeles Rams (10)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Rams won 20-12 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "I have them lower than everybody else. I think they're sloppy. … They are missing their center … Cam Akers fumbled again at the goal line. Is Allen Robinson II washed? He can't get open. Van Jefferson is out another month and a half. Now, Matthew Stafford has a lot of picks, but he also leads the NFL completing 72% of his throws. … So you get the penthouse and the outhouse."

NFL championship odds: +1200

Up next: Rams at 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Buccaneers lost 14-12 vs. Packers

Colin's thoughts: "The Bucs are going to be really good. They're just not healthy. Here's how you know the Bucs are good: No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, and the most takeaways. So the side that [Tom] Brady doesn't play for is nails. … If they were healthy, they would've beaten the Packers."

NFL championship odds: +900

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

7. San Francisco 49ers (6)

Overall record: 1-2 | Last week: 49ers lost 11-10 vs. Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "The Niners' offense has two three-and-outs all year. The whole season, with Trey Lance and [Jimmy] Garoppolo. … The lowest percentage in the NFL. Also, their defense is the only in the league holding people to four yards per play. They are stacked defensively, stacked at weapons. Do not love their offensive line, and Trent Williams is out. I would put them like No. 3, but right now their offensive line is in flux. … This is a Buffalo-level roster."

NFL championship odds: +2500

Up next: 49ers vs. Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (unranked)

Overall record: 1-2 | Last week: Bengals won 27-12 vs. Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Bengals got right, we predicted it. They're fine. They've run more offensive plays than anybody in the league, they're top 10 in scoring defense. Joe Burrow last two games: Four TDs, no pics. Now, they've got to run the ball better, and they’re still making too many mistakes. But again, we're going to learn a lot about this team this week because they host the weary, tired Dolphins, then it's the Ravens. So maybe I'm a little high on them … but they feel right to me."

NFL championship odds: +2200

Up next: Bengals vs. Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Prime Video)

5. Miami Dolphins (7)

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Dolphins won 21-19 vs. Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I'll give the Dolphins credit: only remaining undefeated AFC team. Here's the thing about Tua [Tagovailoa]: Last 12 games, the Dolphins are 11-1. They're winning games. What do I always say: You've got to be productive as a quarterback — I don't care what it looks like — and you've got to win games."

NFL championship odds: +1500

Up next: Dolphins at Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Prime Video)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Ravens won 37-26 vs. Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "I thought they outplayed Miami. Their defense is struggling, but a lot of that is on the backend — they've got kids. But they have the No. 1 scoring offense in the league. They have 12 offensive TDs. … They get into the end zone. Also, who leads the NFL in passer rating? Their quarterback, Lamar [Jackson]. So, they're scuffing on the back end of their defense, that's why I can't make them a top-3 team."

NFL championship odds: +1300

Up next: Ravens vs. Bills (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Chiefs lost 20-17 vs. Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Most of that loss to the Colts was special teams. It was a disaster. They muffed a point, they missed an extra point, they had a fake field goal not work, they missed a 34-yard field goal. That's why they lost the game. But they have 10 offensive touchdowns. Only the Ravens and Lions have more. They have the best sack differential, so they're getting to the other quarterback. They're fine. They had a really bad special teams Sunday, and it happens."

NFL championship odds: +750

Up next: Chiefs at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (4)

Colin's thoughts: "No. 1 total offense. They're converting almost 49% of their third downs. Jalen Hurts is hard to defend. They move the sticks, they pick up first downs, keeping your quarterback off the field. Here's the other thing I like: Jalen Hurts leads the NFL in passing yards per attempt. So don't tell me he's throwing underneath and playing it safe. He is throwing it down the field. … This is a big play offense."

NFL championship odds: +850

Up next: Eagles vs. Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

1. Buffalo Bills (1)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Bills lost 21-19 vs. Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, they've won 20 of their last 28 games by blowouts. They're the Mike Tyson: Don't have much of a jab, but if you're not prepared, it's over in the second round. They've gained 77 first downs. They have the best point differential, they have the best passing offense. I don't love their offensive line, and they are too Josh Allen-centric, but my eyes tell me that's the best looking roster in the league, with an unbelievable quarterback."

NFL championship odds: +500

Up next: Bills at Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

