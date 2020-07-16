National Football League Gilmore Added to Madden '99 Club' 3 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was welcomed into the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Thursday.

He is the fourth and final player to join the prestigious group.

Gilmore joins Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the select players to receive the highest overall rating in this year's edition of the legendary video game.

His wife, Gabrielle, and his two children, Gisele and Sebastian, surprised Gilmore with the news on Thursday.

Said Gilmore:

"Oh wow. Who would have known – a little kid from Rock Hill. Wow, it looks good on me. Thank you, Madden!"

The 26-year old Gilmore was a first round pick in 2012 and played the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, earning one Pro Bowl berth in 2016, before landing in New England in 2017.

Gilmore's impact was felt immediately New England. He was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection in 2018, helping the Patriots secure their 6th Super Bowl title in franchise history.

However, 2019 was his breakout year.

Gilmore was once again named to the Pro Bowl and was a First Team All-Pro selection, and at season's end, he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, finishing as the league's co-leader in interceptions (6). He also led the league with 20 pass breakups and he returned 2 of his 6 interceptions for touchdowns.

He became the first secondary player to win Defensive Player of the Year since Troy Polamalu in 2010.

In addition to being inducted into the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Thursday, Gilmore was tabbed as the top cornerback in the NFL according to an ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players.

He earned a rave review from an anonymous coach:

“What’s amazing is he was still sort of raw out of college and switched to defensive back late in his football development, but he’s got such a good blend of instincts, size and toughness,” a defensive coach told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’ll have a window of a few more years where he’ll be premier.”

Madden will continue to release the rest of its ratings throughout the week.

