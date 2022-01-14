National Football League Giants, Bears among teams to get quick fixes on 'Cowherd Consulting' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd always says that if he wasn't a sportscaster, he would be an NFL general manager.

And that's exactly the role he stepped into on Thursday's "The Herd," acting as the head of "Cowherd Consulting" and how he'd go about fixing a set of teams on the mend.

Cowherd Consulting: Colin reveals how he would fix these struggling NFL teams I THE HERD In this segment, Cowherd shares what NFL teams need fixing and how he'd do it were he the final decision-maker.

Let's see how his advice shook out.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Dilemma: Although the Raiders finished the regular season 10-7 and will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend to open the playoffs, they fired head coach Jon Gruden midseason and will look for a new lead voice this offseason.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: Bring in Jim Harbaugh to rebuild the organization and culture

Step 2: Fix the defense outside of pass rush

Step 3: Give Derek Carr a statue for what he's put up with

Colin's take: "They need a cultural change, so I would bring in a guy who's got four experiences rebuilding cultures. … I would fix the defense on the backend. Only the [New York] Jets and the [Jacksonville] Jaguars had fewer takeaways. Back seven, I would draft linebackers, corners and safeties, and I would give Derek Carr … a contract extension."

DENVER BRONCOS

Dilemma: Denver finished the year 7-10 and has struggled to nail down the starting QB position since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Sunday, the Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: Hire an offensive head coach

Step 2: Swing big on a proven, veteran QB

Step 3: Add an edge rusher to replace Von Miller

Colin's take: "You are ready to win now. You keep hiring defensive coaches — Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, John Fox. It's not working, and your division [has] got star quarterbacks. Better figure out how to score points. You can't defend your way to a title in that division. … Get an edge rusher … and your roster will be complete."

NEW YORK GIANTS

Dilemma: The Giants haven't had a winning season since 2016 and were 4-13 this year. They fired Joe Judge after two seasons and GM Dave Gettleman retired after the season. They will need to rebuild in the front office and on the sideline.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: Hire GM, then head coach

Step 2: Strip down and rebuild entire offense

Step 3: Decline Daniel Jones' fifth-year option

Extra: Use some first-round picks to go after a Russell Wilson trade

Colin's take: "I don't care about the defense — you've got some players there — strip down the entire offense outside of Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney. Excellent left tackle, very clever No. 2 wide receiving talent … and consider in that rebuild for the offense, going big and getting a Russell Wilson. But the key is really, rebuild the offense outside of left tackle and Toney. It's a bunch of overpaid nonsense."

CHICAGO BEARS

Dilemma: Chicago put together a 6-11 campaign and has finished above .500 once since 2013. The Bears were not able to flourish between veteran QB Andy Dalton and a rookie Justin Fields –– not yet. They fired head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after the season.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: Hire Doug Pederson as head coach

Step 2: Hire GM and front office that's forward-thinking

Step 3: Do whatever you want to help Justin Fields in Year 2

Colin's take: "Specifically hire Doug Pederson first because I trust Doug Pederson. Then I would go get a general manager. People often do the opposite. This is an organization that's living in the past. They're the only franchise in league history without a 4,000-yard passer. And then I would completely rebuild the offense. … Their leading touchdown person this year? Five touchdowns, David Montgomery. … Receivers, O-line, backs –– you got to build Justin Fields' confidence and résumé up. … You've had good defenses for the last seven years. You gotta score points in this division. … Go heavy offense."

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dilemma: The Vikings went to the playoffs three times in eight years under Mike Zimmer and finished 8-9 this season. Zimmer was ousted this week and Minnesota will have to decide if Kirk Cousins is their franchise QB for years to come.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: Hire Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as head coach

Step 2: Draft a young QB to eventually replace Kirk Cousins

Step 3: Pray Aaron Rodgers doesn't play in the NFC North next year

Colin's take: "I would hire an offensive, young guy. Not an old, defensive guy. I would draft a quarterback early to eventually — in one year — replace Kirk Cousins, and then I would pray Aaron Rogers leaves the division."

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Dilemma: The Dolphins' firing of Brian Flores after just three seasons and back-to-back winning seasons came as a shock to most. Now, they will look to replace Flores and figure out if Tua Tagovailoa is the future at quarterback.

Colin's fixes:

Step 1: You should have never fired Brian Flores

Step 2: Stop lying to yourself about Tua Tagovailoa

Step 3: Repeat steps 1 & 2

Colin's take: "Stop firing coaches. [Dave] Wannstedt is the last guy that's completed four years (2000-04)."

