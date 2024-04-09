National Football League Georgia's Ladd McConkey hoping to shed scrappy, slot receiver label ahead of draft Updated Apr. 9, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If there's one thing Ladd McConkey wants you to know about his game, it's that he's not defined by being a scrappy slot receiver.

In the leadup to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Georgia receiver said on the "NFL on FOX Podcast" that he finds the narrative that he's just another white slot receiver misguided.

"I think if you just watch my game and stuff, it's a little bit different than those guys," McConkey told David Helman. "I've played over half of my snaps on the outside at Georgia. I feel like I've shown I can win inside and outside. I feel like I am a gritty guy who can get the job done. But that's not all I am, there's more to it."

McConkey certainly showed that he could make plays outside the hashes and down the field during his time at Georgia. He averaged 15.9 yards per reception this past season and was pivotal in Georgia's success in the passing game when Brock Bowers was out due to injury. McConkey had 17 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns over the two games Bowers missed, plus his first game back, making a handful of big downfield receptions to help the Bulldogs move the ball.

Shortly after Bowers' return though, McConkey suffered a back injury that cost him two games. He only played in nine games total in 2023, recording 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns after a 58-catch, 762-yard season with nine total touchdowns in 2022.

McConkey was able to return from injury to play in Georgia's bowl game and participate in the combine, where the athletic testing drills supported his belief that he could play on the outside at the next level. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, which was tied for the sixth-best mark among receivers at the event. His 1.52 10-yard split was also tied for the fourth-best mark among all receivers at the combine.

"It felt good," McConkey said of his 40 time. "I knew I wasn't going to go up there and run a 4.5 or a 4.6. I had a goal and 4.3 was it, and I hit it. So, I was super pumped about that and kind of break that narrative a little bit."

While McConkey believes he can play on the inside and outside as a receiver, he said there isn't a specific NFL player he models game after as he takes "a little bit from everybody." But the one trait that seems to stick out with scouts the most with McConkey is his route-running ability. FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang, who ranked him as the 10th-best receiver prospect in his top 100 rankings, wrote that the Georgia product is an "exciting combination of explosive and slippery.

"McConkey is seemingly always open, showing the athleticism, awareness and soft hands to quickly earn the trust of his quarterback and play-caller," Rang wrote.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt ranked McConkey as the ninth-best receiver prospect in the draft, writing that he "gets open and is reliable in catching the football."

McConkey agreed with that notion and thinks it can carry to the next level.

"Yeah, if I couldn't run routes, I feel like I'd be playing the wrong position," McConkey joked. "But nah, I feel like it will definitely translate from the college to the NFL. I played some really good talent in the SEC already. Of course it's going to get better going into the next level, but going against the guys in practice every single day and playing Alabama, Auburn and LSU, going up against all those guys, will definitely translate to the next level."

Even though McConkey isn't viewed as one of the elite wide receiver prospects in the draft, some recent mock drafts have had him being a first-round pick in what's viewed as a historically deep receiver draft class. McConkey showed respect to his fellow receiver prospects in that 2024 class, but he thinks where he played and won two national titles gives him an edge over the rest of the group.

"Those guys are phenomenal. We have some really good receivers," McConkey said. Being around them all at the Senior Bowl and combine, those guys are really good. But I also feel like I am as well and I can compete with any of them. I bring my own set of traits that they might [not have] and they might bring their own set of traits that I don't.

"One [advantage] is just being at Georgia. They set us up. We know how to win there and I feel like everyone wants to win a Super Bowl."

