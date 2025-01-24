National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL recap: Winners talk strategy, Super Bowl predictions Published Jan. 24, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there anything more enjoyable than bonding over sports with loved ones while winning some cash?

People get to do exactly that every week with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

With opportunities to win thousands of dollars, the Super 6 game gives fans a new reason to get excited about sports.

The contest — which has been live since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season — has already given away a ton of cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, across all contests (NFL, College Football , NFL Network and MLB ), more than $335,000 in cash and prizes has been awarded.

Let's take a look at a few of our recent winners.

Beginner Winner, Chicken Dinner

Apolinar from Utah admitted that his NFL Week 12 win was the first time he had ever played FOX Super 6. The professional welder also revealed that he plans to "pay some bills" now that he's got some extra cash in his pocket.

And while Apolinar is excited about his recent victory, he's likely bummed about the Chargers losing to the Texans during Wild Card Weekend. He's a Bolts fan, and his favorite players are Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert.

Student of the Game

Like Apolinar, Jack from California struck gold his first time playing FOX Super 6.

"I honestly had no strategy," the Arizona State student said about selecting the winning answers for the NFL Week 13 contest. "I made the picks in about 30 seconds!"

Jack, whose favorite NFL team is Green Bay, got an assist from someone very special, just to be sure he wasn't dreaming.

"I had my girlfriend check the leader board on her phone to make sure it wasn’t some glitch," he said. "I did not realize I won until the very next day."

Jack (right) won the FOX Super 6 NFL Week 13 contest

Gone Fishin'

"I don't believe you!"

"I'll believe you when you show me the check."

"Remember, I'm your long-lost cousin, so I'll be hitting you up for money."

And those are just a few of the reactions that Tandi from Ohio received from her family and friends after she told them that she had won the NFL Week 15 FOX Super 6 prize.

"Even the guy at the dealership where we bought our new truck was in awe," she gushed.

And speaking of her new truck, Tandi plans to use some of her winnings to buy accessories for her ride and then budget some to take her dad fishing in Wyoming in the summer.

When it comes to her favorite team, Tandi told us that she's been a die-hard Cowboys fan since she was a little girl. But recently, a couple of other squads have captured her attention.

"I watch Detroit because I love how passionate Dan Campbell is about his team, and I watch Buffalo because I enjoy the fun they all have together on the field."

And in that vein, she gave us a very bold prediction that could still be at least 50 percent correct this season.

"I'd like to see a Bills-Lions Super Bowl!"

NFL Week 15 winner Tandi roots for the Cowboys, Lions and Bills

Lucky Lion

If the Lions hadn't fallen to the Commanders in the divisional round and Tandi's crystal ball had been 100 percent accurate, Ro from Michigan would have been ecstatic.

He's a loyal Lions fan.

The retired butcher, whose favorite players are Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, said that he was "shocked" that he won the NFL Week 16 contest because "so many people play the game."

But shock isn't the only emotion Ro felt after discovering he was a winner.

"I'm happy," Ro said, "And thankful for myself and for my wife because she's disabled, and I want to buy a car for her."

And Ro's bold prediction? Well, he was all in on the Lions winning Super Bowl LIX.

There's always next year.

Ro from Michigan is excited to use his FOX Super 6 cash to help his family

Super 6 at a Glance

Every week, the contest challenges its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to grab a few nuggets from the weeks that our highlighted winners won.

NFL Week 12

Perfect entries that answer all six questions correctly are rare in Super 6. However, NFL Week 12 was an outlier, with a total of 19 perfect entries. Apolinar took home the top prize by most accurately predicting the total score of the 49ers-Packers game without going over as part of the tiebreaker question.



NFL Week 13

In Week 13, Jack was the only entrant with a perfect score that correctly answered all six questions.

The most difficult non-ranker question of the week was Question No. 1: "Which former Heisman winner will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?"

Only 7.68% of entries correctly predicted Kyler Murray to have the most passing yards over Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.

Jayden Daniels climbs up to the secodn tier of Nick's Mahomes Mountain

NFL Week 15

The hardest question during NFL Week 15 was Question No. 2: "Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS."

Tandi was part of only 5.04% of entries that correctly picked Cowboys > Commanders > Saints > Panthers.



NFL Week 16

During Week 16 of the NFL season, we didn’t realize at the time that our question set would feature a preview of the NFC Championship matchup with the Eagles taking on the Commanders.

Ro wasn’t sleeping on the Commanders and was part of only 25.58% of entries that correctly picked the Commanders over the Eagles in Week 16.

Your Turn!

So how can you join in on the fun?

It's simple.

Just look out for our next FOX Super 6 contest , and when it goes live, try your hand to see if you can win.

The best part is that it's free.

Your lucky day could be a few guesses away. Head to the app and start playing now!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share