FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's divisional round picks

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the divisional round this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $200,000 throughout the NFL season.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered. Read below for my thoughts on the big Packers -49ers on FOX and the FOX Sports app and more.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Jordan Love, Packers (10 points); Brock Purdy, 49ers (10 points)

It's hard not to like Purdy in this spot. And if you read this space, I pegged Mr. Irrelevant to have the most passing yards in the playoffs. Green Bay's defense ranks in the bottom half of the league. Brock should be able to have his way on Saturday.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

Order by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing & receiving) from highest to lowest:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers; Aaron Jones, Packers; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

The Niners are coming off a bye, so CMC, Deebo and Aiyuk will definitely be well-rested. Green Bay's Aaron Jones was limited in practice this week and might not be at full strength. If he is fully healthy, it's hard not to put him near the top of this list — especially considering his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.

Prediction: Samuel, Jones, McCaffrey, Aiyuk

Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Christian McCaffrey (worth six points); George Kittle, 49ers (worth seven points); Aaron Jones (worth eight points); Luke Musgrave, Packers (worth nine points)

I think we see a big Kittle game here. Purdy will rely on him like a safety blanket in this game.

Prediction: Kittle, McCaffrey, Jones, Musgrave

Order by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

George Kittle, Romeo Doubs, Packers; Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk

Doubs was on a heater last week against Dallas. That was his playoff debut, and in it, he caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. That said, Dallas' defense was bad. Green Bay now goes on the road to face a much tougher opponent in San Fran. I expect the more experienced bunch to get a few more touches this weekend.

Prediction: Samuel, Aiyuk, Kittle, Doubs

Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Nick Bosa, 49ers (worth five points); Preston Smith, Packers (worth six points); Rashan Gary, Packers (worth seven points); Chase Young, 49ers (worth eight points)

Bosa will own this category. He's the only one in this group who finished in the season's top 20 sacks leaders list.

Prediction: Bosa, Young, Smith, Gary

What will be the outcome of this game?

Green Bay Packers win or lose by 9 points or fewer; San Francisco 49ers win by 10 points or more

This is just a tall task for the Packers. I have the 49ers as one of my best bets this week. San Fran will pull away and win by double digits.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers win by 10 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

San Francisco, 34; Green Bay, 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

