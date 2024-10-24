National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 8 picks Published Oct. 24, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 8 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 8 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which WR will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Brian Thomas Jr., Amari Cooper

Sheesh. Four stud receivers to choose from. Chase is one of the best receivers in the game, but only has two 100-yard receiving games on the season. Is it time for him to kick it into gear? The Bengals need every win they can get, as they aim to get back to .500 and above. Chase will have to see the ball a lot in order to spearhead that resurgence.

Prediction: Ja'Marr Chase

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Falcons, Buccaneers, Packers, Jaguars

Green Bay is one of six teams to average over 380 total yards per game, and one of seven teams to average over 26 points. The Jags are allowing 376.4 yards and 27.7 points. You can do the math on how that game will go. Falcons-Bucs is interesting because we just can't know what to expect with Tampa missing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, I still like the Bucs to win.

Prediction: Packers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Jaguars

3. Which RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Jahmyr Gibbs, James Conner, Bijan Robinson, Kenneth Walker III

Tampa Bay gave up 244 rushing yards to Baltimore last week. And this week, the Bucs will be without both of their star receivers, which suggests they will struggle on offense. The Falcons haven't lost on the road, and when they faced the Bucs in Week 5, Robinson only had 61 rushing yards on 12 carries, but averaged 5.1 yards per carry. If the Falcons can dominate the time of possession, maybe he'll see the ball even more.

Prediction: Bijan Robinson

4. Which team offense will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving)?

Lions, Packers, Falcons, Seahawks

The Lions offense is the second-best in the league (411.8 yards per game), but the Titans defense it faces is the best in the league (272.2 yards per game allowed). The Falcons get an injured and middling Bucs squad, but division games can get wonky. A Packers squad that can run and pass gets a bad Jaguars defense in Week 8, with Green Bay coming off of a huge win over the Texans.

Prediction: Packers

5. Order the following by who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence

Herbert has seen his passing yards and passing attempts rise every week dating back to Week 3, as he threw for a season-high 349 yards on 39 attempts this past week. With the Chargers now sitting at 3-3, it appears they might begin to lean on their franchise QB even more as they strive to remain in playoff contention, with four winnable games over the next four weeks (Saints, Browns, Titans and Bengals).

Prediction: Justin Herbert

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Bills win by 3 points or more OR Seahawks win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Despite an up and down season to date, I'm a Seahawks believer. I picked them to go on the road and beat Atlanta last week, which they did, and this week, I think they can cover against the Bills. Here's hoping CB Tariq Woolen takes the field in the secondary, and someone can step up on the outside assuming DK Metcalf is out.

Prediction: Seahawks win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bills 24-22

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

