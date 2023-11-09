National Football League FOX Sports NFL pregame show Sunday to originate from US Air Force Academy Updated Nov. 9, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This week’s "FOX NFL Sunday," the No. 1 NFL pregame show in its 30th season, will originate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, continuing the network’s tradition of going to military installations in honor of Veterans Day.

The special two-hour show begins Sunday at 11 p.m. ET. It will feature San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich discussing his love for the academy and his time spent there, Rob Gronkowski parachuting out of a UV-18B Twin Otter aircraft at 11,000 feet live (weather permitting) and a feature from Tom Rinaldi on beloved Cadet and football player Hunter Brown, who passed away earlier this year.

The show also includes pilot and Air Force Academy graduate Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who famously landed U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009 with 155 people on board, delivering a voice-over.

The entire pregame crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Jay Glazer and Gronkowski will appear along with 1,000 Air Force Academy cadets.

"Our entire network looks forward to continuing our longstanding tradition of honoring our armed forces every year during our FOX NFL SUNDAY broadcast," said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports. "We couldn’t be more proud to be at the U.S. Air Force Academy to recognize those who bravely protect our country and its values."

Sunday's broadcast will also feature a C-130 Hercules flyover from the 302nd Airlift Wing during the national anthem sung by the Academy Cadet Chorale, a special Veterans Day message for the cadets from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and a special feature highlighting U.S. Marine Veteran Sarah Rudder and her Angel City Sports honor for overcoming the odds following a leg amputation to become a world-class Para athlete.

"Welcome to the U.S. Air Force Academy," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Academy superintendent. "We're thrilled to host this year's Veterans Day tribute with the ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ cast and crew! This is an amazing opportunity for our cadets and staff, who represent the U.S Air Force and U.S. Space Force, to share their spirit and commitment with America. We're looking forward to showcasing our Academy's experience while honoring those who served this country before us.

"Our Academy Cadet Wing works hard, and we're excited to have some well-deserved fun with hosts Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jay Glazer and Rob Gronkowski."

The aforementioned cast will join the cadets on campus and feature live demonstrations throughout the show leading into the day’s FOX NFL doubleheader schedule.

FOX Sports did a show from the Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019, and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2021. It has also originated from military bases around the world, including Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

