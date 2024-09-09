Five shocking results for the 2024 NFL season: 49ers on the outside looking in?
Now that the NFL season has kicked off, it's time to have a little fun.
What's my idea of fun? Laying out some absolute shockers that I believe will take place in 2024.
From a New York team advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in my life, to the Niners losing the NFC West, there are a handful of scenarios I think we should all be on the watch for.
Check out my list.
Rams miss the playoffs
Odds: Yes -128 to make playoffs (at time of pick – FanDuel)
We forget they started last season 3-6, and if not for a comeback against the Seahawks to lift them to 4-6, they likely miss the playoffs and the entire offseason discussion is different. The offensive line is shaky, the defense will miss Aaron Donald, and can Matt Stafford stay healthy?
Seahawks win the NFC West
Odds: Under 2.5 division wins -120 (at time of pick – DraftKings)
The 49ers are a mash unit to start the season, and the first-place schedule is unforgiving. The talent is there, but after four NFC title game appearances in five seasons, you have to wonder if the wear and tear is finally taking its toll. Seattle's a mystery, but with a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator, 10 wins might do it.
Titans are a wild-card team
Odds: Super Bowl +6500 (at time of pick – DraftKings)
If Seattle is the biggest mystery in the NFC, Tennessee takes that title in the AFC. Out with Derrick Henry, in with five new skill position players. If you buy Brian Callahan as an offensive mind after a good run in Cincinnati, he can spread the field and turn Will Levis into a reliable quarterback.
Patriots finish with the worst record
Odds: Under 5.5 wins -114 (at time of pick – FanDuel)
After selecting QB Drake Maye with the third pick, the Patriots will only win three games this year and will draft first in 2025. They'll have a big decision to make at the quarterback position — trade the pick and keep Maye or vice versa? And they might be making a big decision at the head coach position, too.
Jets make the Super Bowl
Odds: Super Bowl +1800 (at time of pick – FanDuel)
They've got the longest playoff drought in the league. But a finally healthy Aaron Rodgers should find his old magic behind a terrific offensive line. The defense is formidable once again, and the Jets will advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in my life.
Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. Follow him @jasonrmcintyre.
