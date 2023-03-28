National Football League Falcons positioned to get a top edge rusher, but would they bite on a QB? Published Mar. 28, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We continue our NFC South full seven-round team mock drafts with the Falcons, who have both the eighth overall pick and eight overall picks, having traded in and out of late-round picks several times in previous deals.

Atlanta has been busy in free agency, taking advantage of newfound cap flexibility to land big deals with safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle David Onyemata and (trading for) tight end Jonnu Smith. One major need that remains largely neglected is the pass rush: Over the past two seasons, the Falcons have 23 fewer sacks than any other team in the league.

That makes it easy to project the Falcons as benefiting from the slew of quarterbacks going ahead of them and landing a top edge rusher at No. 8. They can't get Alabama's Will Anderson there but could very well have their choice of the rest.

And before we get into the picks, it's worth asking: Are the Falcons really confident in moving forward with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback? They politely passed on Lamar Jackson when they had the rare combination of cap space and a glaring need at the position, but we're left to wonder if one of the perceived top four quarterbacks falls to No. 8, if Atlanta might pull the trigger and turn to a high-upside rookie there.

For now, we'll stay away from that.

On to the picks ...

1. First round, No. 8 overall: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

As a warning, the Falcons haven't drafted edge rushers in the first round very well. In 2017, they took Takk McKinley, who had 13 sacks in his first two seasons but never panned out. In 2015, it was Vic Beasley, who had one great year (15.5 sacks in an All-Pro 2016 season) but had more than five sacks only one other time in a six-year career. Those are their only first-round edges in the past 15 drafts.

Can Tyree Wilson break that trend, with Atlanta drafting in the same spot it selected Beasley? There's considerable upside, with explosiveness in a 6-foot-6, 271-pound frame that yielded seven sacks in each of his last two college seasons. The Falcons have had just one 10-sack season in the past decade (every other team has at least three), and while Wilson might not quite hit that as a rookie, he can grow into that level of defensive impact for sure.

2. Second round, No. 44 overall: DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

Grady Jarrett turns 30 on the second day of the draft, so it's a good reminder to start restocking a crucial position long term. Onyemata will help, but he turned 30 in November, and Atlanta hasn't used a pick in the first two rounds on an interior defender since Ra'Shede Hageman in 2014.

Smith has great athleticism for a 323-pound lineman, and he can start out as a rotational player as he learns the game. He turns 22 in June, having totaled only three tackles in his first two years at Michigan before flourishing in the last two with 28 starts. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman makes a "Freaks" list of college football's best athletes, and Smith was No. 1 this past year, as attested by this video of him hopping up a stairs test like it's nothing at all.

3. Third round, No. 75 overall: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

The Falcons could still add a veteran receiver — we're waiting for the Jets to cut Corey Davis and Arthur Smith to reunite with his former Titans star — but there's definitely a need for speed in their passing game. Mims would help with that. He has averaged better than 20 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, catching 54 passes last year for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns. He ran a 4.38 40 at the combine, so there's a big-play potential to complement Drake London in a young receiving corps.

4. Fourth round, No. 110 overall: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

When Rich McKay was with the Bucs, he drafted Kelly's father, Brian, who was part of their Super Bowl championship team in the 2002 season. Kyu Blu can be groomed as a replacement for Casey Hayward at outside corner opposite A.J. Terrell, and he has the versatility to help at nickel if needed.

5. Fourth round, No. 113 overall: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

He's towering at 6-foot-8 and ran the 40 in 4.98 seconds while weighing 302 pounds at the combine, with a tight end background to help with athleticism. The Falcons have their starting line largely set with Kaleb McGary re-signed, but depth at tackle is something that should be addressed in the draft. Arthur Smith was in Tennessee when the Titans drafted a 6-foot-9 tackle in Brad Seaton, so the height shouldn't scare him off.

6. Fifth round, No. 159 overall: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Arthur Smith is a former tight ends coach, so while the Falcons have Kyle Pitts and now Jonnu Smith as a solid 1-2 at the position, you'd think depth would be important in his offense. Schoonmaker had six touchdown catches over his last two years with the Wolverines, with 35 catches for 418 yards last season. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, he can handle blocking and pass-catching roles equally well.

7. Seventh round, No. 224 overall: G T.J. Bass, Oregon

Bass played guard and tackle for the Ducks, so there's some positional flexibility, though he's likely a guard at the NFL level. A seventh-round pick these days might be as likely to start out on the practice squad, but he's a developmental offensive line prospect who can back up multiple spots as needed.

8. Seventh round, No. 225 overall: LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Backup linebackers can be major contributors on special teams, which is a solid return for a seventh-round pick. Orji ran a 4.53 in the 40 at 230 pounds at the combine (38.5-inch vertical as well), and he's a three-year starter and former captain for the Commodores. If all he is initially is the fourth inside linebacker with 250 snaps on special teams, it's good value for this pick.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

