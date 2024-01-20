Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick finished a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday for their vacant head coach position, according to NFL Media.
After parting ways with New England after 24 seasons, which included winning 17 AFC East titles and six Super Bowls, the Falcons have been the first team Belichick has interviewed with — and he is the only candidate to have been interviewed twice for the coveted HC spot.
The 71-year-old's first interview reportedly took place with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his boat in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The second was held in Atlanta on Friday, and included general manager Terry Fontenot and CEO Rich McKay.
On Jan. 8, the Falcons announced the firing of coach Arthur Smith after three seasons, and Belichick was one of the first prospective replacements to be brought in for an interview.
Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is also expected to interview with the Falcons as early as next week.
Vrabel, who was let go by his organization on Jan. 9 following a couple of losing seasons, was also interviewed by the Chargers on Thursday, and is said to be a top candidate for the Falcons position.
In addition to Belichick and Vrabel, Atlanta has conducted interviews with the following:
- Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
- Baltimore Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver
- Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
- San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
