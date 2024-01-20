National Football League
Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
National Football League

Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday

Published Jan. 20, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick finished a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday for their vacant head coach position, according to NFL Media.

After parting ways with New England after 24 seasons, which included winning 17 AFC East titles and six Super Bowls, the Falcons have been the first team Belichick has interviewed with — and he is the only candidate to have been interviewed twice for the coveted HC spot.

The 71-year-old's first interview reportedly took place with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his boat in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The second was held in Atlanta on Friday, and included general manager Terry Fontenot and CEO Rich McKay. 

On Jan. 8, the Falcons announced the firing of coach Arthur Smith after three seasons, and Belichick was one of the first prospective replacements to be brought in for an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is also expected to interview with the Falcons as early as next week.

Vrabel, who was let go by his organization on Jan. 9 following a couple of losing seasons, was also interviewed by the Chargers on Thursday, and is said to be a top candidate for the Falcons position. 

In addition to Belichick and Vrabel, Atlanta has conducted interviews with the following:

Read more:

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers now huge favorites to land coach

Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers now huge favorites to land coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes