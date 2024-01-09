National Football League Bill Belichick next team odds: Chargers open as favorites Updated Jan. 9, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is Bill Belichick done in New England? Will he coach again? If the answer is yes, where? Well, those are the questions on the minds of … everyone.

Belichick has served as head coach of the New England Patriots since 2000, winning six Super Bowls during his tenure.

However, the Pats have put together just one winning season in the four seasons since Tom Brady left the franchise, including a 4-13 campaign this season — and with that, it appears Belichick could be on his way out.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on Belichick's next move, so let's see how the oddsboard lines up.

BILL BELICHICK'S NEXT DESTINATION ODDS:*

Los Angeles Chargers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

New England Patriots: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Washington Commanders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Not the head coach of an NFL team: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Any other NFL team: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tennessee Titans: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

New York Giants: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New Orleans Saints: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

New York Jets: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 1/9/24

Is the Bill Belichick-Patriots era coming to an end soon?

After the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Jets, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said that the 71-year-old Belichick most likely coached his last game in New England.

"I don't think Bill comes back there," Glazer said. "But now, it's just a matter of whether they decide to move apart over the next couple of days, or do they hold on and try to trade him? If they try to trade him, that would take a little bit longer. Either way, I think his tenure in New England is over."

The Chargers are the team favored to land Belichick. On paper, this appears to be the most coveted job on the market, considering they have a 25-year-old quarterback who was a Pro Bowler in 2021 in Justin Herbert.

"If he landed with the Chargers , for example, then maybe he can get back to the playoffs quickly, which would also likely help him to attain the record for all-time wins," FOX Sports AFC East Reporter Henry McKenna wrote. "That might tempt Belichick to leave New England quietly."

However, during his season-ending news conference on Monday, Belichick did appear willing to concede some of his responsibilities — including personnel duties — if it meant returning to New England.

"I'm for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team," Belichick said during the video conference. "I'm under contract. I'm going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Where do you think Belichick lands next? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

