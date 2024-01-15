National Football League Falcons announce they've interviewed Bill Belichick to be their next head coach Published Jan. 15, 2024 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick for their head coaching position, the team announced Monday night. Belichick has spoken directly with team owner Arthur Blank in recent days, per NFL Media.

It has been heavily reported in recent days that Blank is interested in bringing in Belichick after firing former head coach Arthur Smith after the team was eliminated from the playoffs Week 18.

The Falcons have become the first team to interview Belichick since the legendary coach mutually parted ways with the Patriots last week, ending his 24-year tenure with New England that included six Super Bowl titles. One of those titles came against Atlanta in 2017, when the Patriots rallied from down 28-3 to win in overtime in what is the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots have struggled since quarterback Tom Brady departed the team in 2020, with just one winning season since then. They finished 4-13 in 2023 amid myriad offensive struggles. Still, Belichick is expected to have several suitors, though perhaps none want him more than Atlanta. Longtime Patriots tight end and current FOX Sports NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski said Sunday he had heard Atlanta is "coming in hot" after his former coach.

There has also been widespread speculation linking Belichick to the Cowboys if Dallas decides to move on from coach Mike McCarthy after their stunning upset loss to the Packers on Sunday.

