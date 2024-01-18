National Football League Bill Belichick reportedly meeting with Falcons for second time Updated Jan. 18, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bill Belichick could be close to finding his next home.

The former Patriots head coach will have a second interview with the Falcons this weekend, NFL Media reported Thursday.

Belichick reportedly met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a one-on-one interview earlier this week, with the team announcing Monday night that it had completed an interview with the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Falcons CEO Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot will join Blank for the team's second meeting with Belichick, NFL Media added in its report.

The Falcons' decision to speak with Belichick for a second time seems to suggest that there's serious interest between the two sides. Belichick is believed to be the first person who has a second interview lined up with the Falcons for their head-coaching vacancy.

The Falcons have confirmed interviews with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Patriots parted ways with Belichick on Jan. 11, ending their time together after 24 storied seasons. While Belichick had an unprecedented run as the Patriots' head coach, the team has struggled in recent seasons. The Patriots missed the playoffs in three of the last four years, hitting a low of a 4-13 record in Belichick's final season with the team.

Belichick also held general manager duties during his time with the Patriots, but the Falcons don't have a GM opening. They kept Fontenot after firing Arthur Smith at the season's end following a third consecutive 7-10 year. However, Blank and McKay are leading the search for the Falcons' next head coach, while Fontenot will provide input, ESPN reported after Smith's firing. Fontenot was hired by the Falcons in the same week they hired Smith in 2021.

The Falcons are the only team Belichick has held an official interview with since the Patriots parted ways with him. The Cowboys were speculated as a possible suitor for him, but they announced Wednesday that they are keeping Mike McCarthy despite their early playoff exit. The Eagles have also been speculated as a possible landing spot for Belichick, but Nick Sirianni remains employed by the team as of Thursday morning.

Belichick, who turns 72 in April, trails Don Shula for the most wins by a head coach in the regular season and postseason by 14.

