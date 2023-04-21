National Football League Eight prospects Jaguars should consider with No. 24 pick in NFL Draft Published Apr. 21, 2023 9:36 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After picking first overall in back-to-back seasons, the Jaguars this year have their top pick in the back half of the first round of the NFL Draft — at No. 24 — a sign of their ascension in 2022. But to continue their climb in the AFC in 2023, they have a few holes to address, particularly on defense.

"We feel confident that there's going to be a good player at 24," general manager Trent Baalke said during Thursday's pre-draft press conference. "Probably two to three guys that we're really interested in [at that spot], and we feel we have a good shot at one of those guys."

So who could they be? Who should Jacksonville target with its top pick?

Here are eight names to watch:

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 333 pounds

2022 stats (13 games): 13 starts at right tackle

Wright would be an ideal long-term replacement at right tackle for Jawaan Taylor, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency. The former Vols star would allow Jacksonville to keep 2021 second-round pick Walker Little at left tackle long term, a sensible move considering he has minimal experience on the right side. Left tackle Cam Robinson is also a cap casualty candidate after the 2023 season (he carries a $22.7 million cap number in 2024).

Wright would also give the Jaguars some versatility. He started 13 games at left tackle and two at right guard in his career at Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Measurables: 6-foot, 190 pounds

2022 stats (13 games): 90 tackles (14 for loss), 7 PBUs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

Branch on paper would be a perfect fit for the Jaguars: a plug-and-play nickelback with the ability to play safety. Jacksonville has a void at nickel — the team plans to keep Darious Williams on the outside — and needs depth at safety behind starters Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco.

Branch won't blow you away with his athleticism, but he's a sound tackler and a high IQ player. He has the quickness to match up with slot receivers and enough strength to hold his own against pass-catching tight ends.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 374 pounds

2022 stats (12 games): 12 starts at right tackle

Another right tackle option for Jacksonville, Jones is a mammoth prospect, possessing rare length for his position. Based on draft evaluations, he's a strong run blocker and improving in pass pro. His game needs refinement, but Jacksonville has the offensive tackle depth to be patient if needed.

Joel Klatt's Top 50 Players in the 2023 NFL Draft Joel Klatt reveals his Top 50 Players 2.0 for the 2023 NFL Draft.

DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 178 pounds

2022 stats (14 games): 36 tackles, 10 PBUs, 1 INT

The Jaguars need a nickelback and have long-term uncertainty at cornerback — Williams could be a cap casualty for 2024, with a $10.5 million cap number and zero guaranteed money that season — and Turner has the versatility to play both spots. A feisty, physical defensive back, Turner is a tremendous athlete who could be taken at the back half of the first round. His 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine led all players.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

2022 stats (11 games): 11 starts at right guard

Guard isn't necessarily a major need for the Jags, but starting left guard Ben Bartch may not be ready by the start of training camp (he missed 12 games last season due to a knee injury) and standout veteran right guard Brandon Scherff is unsigned after 2024, when he carries a $23.9 million cap number and is due no guaranteed money.

Torrence, who played last season at Florida after three seasons at Louisiana, is a likely plug-and-play starter at either guard spot. He didn't allow a sack in his college career.

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 268 pounds

2022 stats (13 games): 40 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

Jacksonville is in the market for pass-rush help and defensive-line reinforcements, with Dawuane Smoot still a free agent.

As a three-year starter at Clemson, Murphy could be ready to make an impact with the Jaguars from Day 1. He can play multiple spots on the defensive line and tied a team-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 249 pounds

2022 stats (12 games): 67 receptions for 809 yards, 9 TDs

The Jaguars are looking to ink the franchise-tagged Evan Engram to a multi-year extension ahead of training camp, and Baalke indicated Thursday that tight end isn't a pressing need. But it could still be a position Jacksonville addresses early if the value of the player is there.

Mayer, arguably the best tight end in this class, could fall into this category. He provides enough value as a blocker that he could complement Engram and take on a bigger pass-catching role in time.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 298 pounds

2022 stats (10 games): 15 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 2 PBUs

Bresee is a massive interior defensive line prospect. His college production doesn't jump off the page and he has battled injury issues, but he has the physical traits to be a disruptive force in the trenches at the NFL level. Bresee was Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's college teammate in 2020.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence

share