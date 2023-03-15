National Football League
Eagles will reportedly release Darius Slay after failing to agree to extension

Published Mar. 15, 2023 11:46 a.m. EDT

Darius Slay's time in Philadelphia is over.

The Eagles are releasing the All-Pro cornerback, according to multiple reports. News of Slay's release comes less than a week after it was reported that he was given permission to seek a trade while he was looking for a contract extension.

Slay tweeted not long after the news of his release that he has "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next."

Slay also recently said that he would hold no ill will toward the Eagles if he were traded.

"I just want my fans to know, Slay did not ask to be traded," he said on his "Play Slay" podcast over the weekend. "But this is part of the business. There’s no bad blood against neither one of us, me or [general manager] Howie [Roseman]. None of that. We all good. Great understanding, just the business part of it. A lot of guys go up for trade, you know. It got a lot of money involved in this situation. It’s nothing big. Nothing too serious, man. It’s part of the business."

Slay, 32, had another strong season in 2022, recording three interceptions and 14 passes defended in the regular season to earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod and then helping the Eagles make Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia's defense has already lost multiple starters this offseason. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (Bears), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (49ers) and safety Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed to free-agent deals elsewhere while defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and linebacker Kyzir White are still on the market. The Eagles reportedly agreed to a deal to keep James Bradberry on Tuesday, holding some continuity at corner. 

Philadelphia will designate Slay as a post-June 1 release, pushing more than $13 million of his cap hit into 2024, NFL Network reported.

