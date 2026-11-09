National Football League
Eagles Updated Draft Capital Following The Jordan Davis Trade
National Football League

Eagles Updated Draft Capital Following The Jordan Davis Trade

Published Nov. 9, 2026 7:15 p.m. ET

By shipping defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville for a massive return, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has once again armed himself with premium future draft capital.

First it was A.J. Brown to New England for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, now Davis to the Jaguars for a 2027 first and 2029 second round pick. Roseman is stockpiling draft assets and with the Eagles sitting at 2-7, it's clear the Eagles could be pivoting toward a potential rebuild.

It wasn't just Brown and Davis. Roseman also shipped center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. 

The Eagles are building a war chest of draft assets and with the NFL Trade Deadline fast approaching, more moves could be on the way. Some potential names on the move could include running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Even if Tuesday’s Trade Deadline passes without another move, the groundwork is already laid out. Armed with a treasure trove of future picks through the 2029 draft, Roseman has given the Eagles a major jump-start on their impending roster reset

Here is a breakdown of the Eagles' updated draft capital over the next three drafts following the Davis trade, per Spotrac:

With first-round picks from New England and Jacksonville already in hand, Howie Roseman could have more moves in store before Tuesday’s trade deadline. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Draft2027 NFL Draft

Round 1: Own, Jaguars (Jordan Davis trade)

Round 2: Own

Round 3: Projected Compensatory Pick (Jaelan Phillips free agent departure)

Round 4: Own

Round 5: Own, Ravens (Jurgens trade), Patriots (Brown trade)

Round 6: None

Round 7: Minnesota Vikings (Sam Howell trade)

NFL Draft2028 NFL Draft

Round 1: Own, Patriots (Brown trade)

Round 2: Own, Ravens (Jurgens trade)

Round 3: Own

Round 4: Own

Round 5: Own

Round 6: Own

Round 7: Own

NFL Draft2029 NFL Draft

Round 1: Own

Round 2: Own, Jaguars (Davis trade)

Round 3: Own

Round 4: Own

Round 5: Own

Round 6: Own

Round 7: Own

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