Eagles, Seahawks among Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFC teams after 2023 draft

The 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, which means fans should have a good idea what their team is going to look like ahead of OTAs and training camp later this spring and summer.

With coaching hires, free agency and the draft all set, Colin Cowherd ranked the top 10 NFC teams on Tuesday's airing of "The Herd."

Cowherd noted that the NFC top 10 is "bleak" in contrast to the "much more dynamic" AFC.

Here are Cowherd's top 10 NFC teams.

10. Carolina Panthers

2022 record: 7-10

Colin's thoughts: "My surprise team in the NFC, and you know there's going to be one, is Carolina. People are not paying attention. They made a major upgrade at coach, going to Frank Reich from Matt Rhule. They added Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Vonn Bell. They spent some money. They got nice, productive NFL players. Jonathan Mingo was the best player arguably taken in the second round. I think he's a great player. And Bryce Young was easily the most stabilizing quarterback."

9. Green Bay Packers

2022 record: 8-9

Colin's thoughts: "I like the structure, but I don't know what Jordan Love is. We have no idea. They just signed a contract today that clearly protects the Packers. They lost Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan. Those are nice offensive pieces. I thought their first four draft picks were excellent. But Jordan Love has started one game."

8. New York Giants

2022 record: 9-7-1

Colin's thoughts: "The Giants added a good tight end in Darren Waller. I still don't love their offensive line. I still don't love their receiving corps. I think they're going to regress a little bit. They have enough to put in the top 10. I like Saquon Barkley, their defense and their coach. But I still think they have an average quarterback. Their division … feels better to me. I think it's too much Brian Daboll and not enough Daniel Jones."

7. Minnesota Vikings

2022 record: 13-4

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think they upgraded their defense enough. I think the best move they made in the offseason was hiring Brian Flores as a defensive coordinator. I still think they have average personnel. They were 26th in defense last year. They made Daniel Jones look great twice. They do have a smart offensive coach. They added Jordan Addison. So, the offense will be fine."

6. Detroit Lions

2022 record: 9-8

Colin's thoughts: "It's hard to really love the Lions. They screw stuff up. Many thought they screwed the draft up. But their first four draft picks are guys that are going to start, so I like that. Jameson Williams, the great receiver, is suspended early due to the gambling policy issue. They have a pretty good offensive line, a quarterback that doesn't move a lot, but can throw the ball to the right spots in Jared Goff."

5. Los Angeles Rams

2022 record: 4-13

Colin's thoughts: "I'm still a buyer in the Rams a year after the Super Bowl. Folks, when Matthew Stafford last played for an entire season, he threw for over 5,000 yards. Cooper Kupp was the No. 1 volume receiver in the league. And Aaron Donald didn't play last year after Thanksgiving. They get three stars back. They also had a ton of picks. They add depth. The offensive line got the best guard in the draft and can't have 13 different starting lineups this season."

4. Dallas Cowboys

2022 record: 12-5

Colin's thoughts: "There's another drop-off. Kellen Moore's gone and Mike McCarthy's calling the plays. I don't love that. I also don't love the fact that, let's be honest here, Brandin Cooks is your No. 2 receiver. A little older Stephon Gilmore at corner. I didn't love their draft though Mazi Smith should start in the interior on defense. I just think that no Kellen Moore is going to cost you a game or two in that division. He's a very, very clever offensive mind."

3. Seattle Seahawks

2022 record: 9-8

Colin's thoughts: "I've got to tell you, I loved the Seahawks' draft again this year. They got the best corner, the best receiver and maybe the second-best running back. They took more off the plate of Geno Smith. So, this is a franchise that doesn't have a lot of holes. They feel a little too young to beat an older San Francisco or an older Philadelphia, where you have established Pro Bowl-level players. But in terms of young talent, I think Seattle has the best young talent arguably in the entire conference."

2. San Francisco 49ers

2022 record: 13-4

Colin's thoughts: "They don't have a Jalen Hurts at quarterback, so my guess is that they'll be playing in Philadelphia in the postseason. They got Javon Hargrave, another good defensive lineman. It's a full season with Christian McCaffrey. For the record, they were 12-1 when Christian McCaffrey was in the starting lineup. It's a tested team that's getting a little old in the tooth. George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams - they may have to make some tweaks after this season."

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2022 record: 14-3

Colin's thoughts: "I think there's a gap now. Jalen Hurts is locked and loaded. I do worry about losing both coordinators, specifically Shane Steichen. But because the culture's so strong, they get a Jalen Carter. They are loaded on both lines, offense and defense. Jalen Carter to me was the best player in the draft. They lost some linebackers. I just want to see them without Shane Steichen. The good news is that they have an offensive coach, so the drop-off shouldn't be significant."

