National Football League Eagles look to bolster NFL's best offensive line, depleted secondary in draft Published Mar. 28, 2023 9:13 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When Howie Roseman was looking at all of his potential offseason losses, he knew the only way to really replace them would be through the draft. The Eagles general manager even pointed to all the picks he acquired in the next two years.

Most of them, though, will come in 2024. This year the Eagles have only six picks. So they’ll have to use them very wisely.

The good news is there will be opportunities to get some really good players. The Eagles have an extra first-rounder, thanks to the trade they made with the Saints last April, and they have a total of four picks in the first 100 selections. There is a chance they could find several immediate starters and contributors.

With a month until the NFL Draft, here’s a look at how Philadelphia's picks might go.

[ 2023 NFL mock draft: C.J. Stroud still No. 1, shakeup among top 10 ]

1. First round, No. 10 overall (from New Orleans): Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

The Eagles may have the best offensive line in the NFL, but if you don’t think they’d still take a tackle with their first pick, then you just don’t know Roseman, who values the trenches above all. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Skoronski might be the best offensive line prospect in the class. He has the skills to play left tackle, which he played for the Wildcats, but many NFL evaluators see him as a guard. That’s where the Eagles might need him at first, after losing Isaac Seumalo in free agency. Skoronski could provide immediate competition for Cam Jurgens, last year’s second-rounder. Or he could replace Jurgens in the future if Jurgens slides to center when Jason Kelce retires.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. First round, No. 30 overall: Alabama S Brian Branch

The position where the Eagles took the biggest hit in free agency was undoubtedly safety, where they lost both starters — C.J. Gardner Johnson and Marcus Epps. They did fine replacing them with vets Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds, but those are one-year fliers on flawed players. Even though this isn’t a priority position in Roseman’s world, the Eagles need to have someone for the future. The speedy, 6-foot, 190-pound Branch could even help immediately thanks to his top-notch coverage skills. He’d work well as a nickelback and a spot starter.

Gardner-Johnson: "Lions' talent a little better than Eagles'" Craig Carton is joined by Josh Norman to discuss whether there's any truth to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's statement, or if this is just lip-service to his new team.

3. Second round, No. 62 overall: Georgia Tech DE Keion White

Brandon Graham was incredible last season for a part-time player, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be effective again this season. But he turns 35 in April and there’s no obvious replacement on the roster. White (6-foot-5, 285) could benefit from a year playing with and behind Graham and Josh Sweat. White has the size and athletic ability, but scouts say he needs work on his technique. He’s only two years removed from playing at Old Dominion, where he started as a tight end.

4. Third round, No. 94 overall: Mississippi RB Zach Evans

This is another position that’s not high on Roseman’s priority list, as he showed by letting Miles Sanders and his 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns leave without a fight. The Eagles took a shot on talented-but-injury-prone Rashaad Penny, who could lead a backfield committee with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. But don’t be surprised if the Eagles are looking for more. And Evans’ career average of 6.9 yards per carry is an eye-opener. He has the speed and strength to be a game-breaker, but there are concerns about his injury history. He missed the combine with a strained hamstring, too.

5. Seventh round, No. 219 overall (from Houston, through Minnesota): UCLA G Atonio Mafi

If you think taking two offensive linemen when the Eagles have only six picks is odd, then once again you don’t know Roseman. The GM figures to be intrigued by the size and potential of this 6-foot-4, 339-pounder who might be a bit of a project — but with a potentially big upside. Mafi can play left or right guard, but he’s still learning since the Bruins didn’t switch him over from defensive tackle until 2020. He’d provide some much-needed interior line depth.

6. Seventh round, No. 248 overall: Penn State TE Brenton Strange

Projections for the 6-foot-4, 254-pound Strange are all over the map, from a possible third-rounder to an undrafted free agent. Scouts seem to like his skills, but he wasn’t productive in college (32-362-5 in 13 games last season) and was only OK at the combine (including a 4.70 in the 40). The Eagles got basically nothing out of the tight end position after Dallas Goedert got hurt last season. That had to be alarming and should make them eager to take a flier on one with upside as a receiver.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Peter Skoronski

share