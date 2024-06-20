National Football League
EA Sports releases 'Madden NFL 25' trailer showcasing new technology
EA Sports releases 'Madden NFL 25' trailer showcasing new technology

Published Jun. 20, 2024

The highly anticipated "Madden NFL 25" features San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey on the cover and new physics on the inside.

EA Sports dropped a trailer for its upcoming game on Thursday, highlighting the new "BOOM Tech." 

The technology, which is a physics-based system, is designed to provide users with more control, specifically in tackling and with the ball carrier. 

According to the game's website, "a new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes."

This comes into play when tackling and using the hit stick. Meanwhile, for running backs, there's a new "Balance and Recovery System," which allows players more leeway to stay on their feet depending on the quality of the tackle attempt and skill level of the ball carrier.

One unexpected ball carrier in the trailer is new Steelers QB Justin Fields, who is seen taking a kickoff in the opener. Despite viral speculation on the possibility of Fields returning kicks this season, the former Bear said in May that he's "not here to do that." 

But maybe Madden knows best? The game will be available on Aug. 16.

