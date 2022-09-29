National Football League Dolphins, Eagles top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 4 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season is three weeks young, and playoff contenders are emerging.

Nick Wright and his "committee" debuted their Week 4 NFL tiers on Wednesday's " First Things First , " and there is a new squad atop the rest of the league in the latest edition of the exercise.

Let's dive into the tiers, beginning at the bottom.

Wright's thoughts: "Five of these teams were in must-win games last week … and they didn't win 'em. And then there's also Atlanta, the Patriots and Washington, who just are not good football teams."

Wright's thoughts: "All of them have offenses that just make you want to rip your eyes out. Justin Fields has 23 completions on the year. The Cowboys are trying to make it work with Cooper Rush. The Giants are pretending Daniel Jones isn't Daniel Jones, and the Broncos have yet to crack the 17-point mark."

Wright's thoughts: "Arizona insists on continuing to have Kliff Kingsbury as a coach. Carolina fumbles the opening kickoff. Pittsburgh won't start the right quarterback. Detroit last week, Dan Campbell, I want to support you, blowing that game can't happen. And the Titans are not the No. 1 seed they were last year."

Wright's thoughts: "These teams, if they get rolling and if they get the right matchup, could be a disastrous round-one matchup for one of the top seeds in the league. However, none of them have shown any level of consistency. In fact, they all only have one win where you can believe in them long term, but their upside is greater than any team beneath them."

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams, week in, week out, look like really good football teams. The Jags, of course, have the prince that was promised. The Vikings have everything but the quarterback. And the Browns should be 3-0 if not for a disastrous end-of-game situation against the Jets, and their quarterback's on his way back in two months."

Wright's thoughts: "All four of these teams are Super Bowl contenders if they get healthy or in the case of the Green Bay Packers, if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. I feel like they are a wide receiver weapon away in Green Bay and Los Angeles to a different extent. Kenny Golladay might be available, but we know Odell's available. Tampa and Baltimore, they just need to get healthy, and they're right there in the top tiers."

Wright's thoughts: "They both lost games they had no business losing. The Chiefs losing in the fashion they did, Chris Jones getting an unsportsmanlike conduct, missing kicks, doing fake kicks. And the Bills outgaining the Dolphins by 250 yards [and] losing the game, unacceptable."

No. 1 [Seed] Contenders: Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "The Philadelphia Eagles, if you look at their schedule, have 11 games remaining against teams that are either off the tiers or in the bottom two rows. It is hard to see how they don't get to 13 wins. I do not believe and the committee does not believe they can win the Super Bowl. The committee does believe they're gonna be the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye."

Favorites Till Friday: Miami Dolphins

Wright's thoughts: "When they lose on Thursday night, they will no longer be the favorites. However, when you beat Baltimore and when you beat the Buffalo Bills the way you did, you deserve to have a ceremony."

