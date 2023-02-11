Kansas City Chiefs Does Andy Reid belong on the NFL head coach Mount Rushmore? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is aiming to lock down his third championship — second as a head coach — in his 31-year NFL career.

Reid has been at the helm in K.C. since 2013 and is just three years removed from winning Super Bowl LIV. Before that, he spent 13 years as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, who just so happen to be the Chiefs' opponent Sunday. Prior to that, he spent eight years in Green Bay, where he won his first Super Bowl with the Packers as an assistant coach.

Heading into Super Bowl LVII (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), Reid boasts a 247–138–1 regular-season record and a 21–16 record in the postseason, good for a 63.5% career winning percentage as an NFL head coach.

Reid ranks fifth all-time in career wins and joins football greats Don Shula, Bill Belichick, George Halas and Tom Landry as one of just five NFL coaches with over 250 combined wins (regular season and playoffs). Reid also has 21 playoff wins — the second-most in NFL history — under his belt. Only Belichick (31) has more and no other head coach has more than 20.

Perhaps Reid's most impressive accomplishment is that he's the first coach to lead two separate franchises to 10 or more playoff victories (11 with K.C., 10 with Philly) and the only coach to win 100-plus games with two different franchises.

That said, are Reid's current achievements enough to land him on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches?

Not quite, if you ask Skip Bayless. He explained why Reid doesn't yet belong on his Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches, and it has everything to do with his time spent in Philadelphia and how much Bayless believes Reid has left in the tank.

"I didn't fear him [during his tenure in Philly] because [the Eagles] never played high-level defense," Bayless said on Friday's "Undisputed." "They had some good defensive players on those teams … but I never dreaded having to play them the way I dreaded playing Dick Vermeil's Philadelphia Eagles or Buddy Ryan's Philadelphia Eagles because they came to play. They came to knock you on your tail, and they did.

"Andy's teams were all finesse. It was usually all offense and a semblance of defense. … I probably don't give him enough credit for 10 years now in Kansas City — they're much more on the edge of a dynasty than the Eagles appear to be so far — [but] it's hard for me to vault him onto the Mount Rushmore because he is not that old … and he [has] got a lot of football left. He could get there."

A victory over the Eagles on Sunday would give Reid his 248th career win as an NFL head coach. That would leave him three wins shy of passing Landry and vaulting into the top four of career victories.

