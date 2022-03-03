National Football League Does Aaron Rodgers' best shot at title reside in Green Bay? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl glory has evaded Aaron Rodgers like a mouse eludes a cat.

The four-time NFL MVP has claimed Super Bowl MVP honors just once in his career, and though Green Bay has regularly built contending units during his career, he just hasn't been able to return to the mountaintop.

Now, Rodgers faces perhaps the biggest decision of his career as the offseason reaches full swing: Stay in G.B., or venture elsewhere.

Several factors will be at play as he considers his future: Money, longevity, teammates, and of course, winning. Rodgers has already been immodestly vocal about his desire for a big payday, but if he wants to return to the Super Bowl, his best bet might be to stay right where he is.

"Going to another team is out," Greg Jennings stated Thursday on "Undisputed."

"Everything that you left sitting on the table is still there. It's really set up when you think about him going back to the Packers and being paired again with Davante Adams. They have Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and other pieces that complement what he does. He's only thrown 15 interceptions in the last four years. One of the major playing parts in how you win is not turning the ball over. Aaron Rodgers does not turn the ball over, and we know he's going to put the ball in the end zone."

Rodgers' brilliance last season was undeniable.

He led his squad to a 13-4 record and the NFC's No. 1 seed while boasting a 68.9 completion percentage (third across the NFL), 4,115 passing yards and 37 TDs (fourth in the NFL). He led the NFL in both passer rating (111.9) and TD/INT ratio (9.25) for the second straight season and had 14 games with at least two passing TDs (most in NFL). He also tossed 20 straight passing TDs without an INT to close the season.

But as has been the case in recent years, the Packers were eliminated from the postseason prior to making the Super Bowl. And this past season may have been their biggest disappointment yet, after a first-round home loss to the 49ers in which the Rodgers-led offense scored just one TD.

Should he stay, or should he go? That is the question, but if winning is his main priority, Green Bay might be the best place for him to do so.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.