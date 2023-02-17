National Football League DK Metcalf's viral catch has NFL fans debating if it's real or not 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DK Metcalf's athleticism has made the impossible look possible throughout his young career, but his latest catch even has NFL fans wondering if it's real or not.

A recent video shows Metcalf leaping in the air to catch a pass from a person not seen on the screen. However, this wasn't just another ordinary grab for the Seattle Seahawks receiver. Metcalf leaped in the air at what looked to be an impossible height, coming down with a one-handed grab as his legs stretched out.

The video took social media by storm, as football fans debated whether it was real. Metcalf's height and physical profile seemed to be enough to convince some fans it was authentic. The 25-year-old stands at 6-foot-4 and posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the 2019 NFL Draft combine.

However, some think that the verticality Metcalf reached in the video is simply too high to be real. Several fans on Twitter believe the video is part of an ad campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others appeared to be unsure, showing skepticism about Metcalf's vertical being real, but not ruling it out entirely because of his physical profile.

There have been plenty of fake videos with athletes appearing to accomplish impressive physical feats in recent years. In 2021, Tom Brady uploaded a video of him throwing a ball into a Jugs machine and the machine throwing the ball back to him.

In 2022, a viral video showed Warriors star Steph Curry making five straight full-court shots. He later admitted the video was not real.

Editing videos to show impressive physical feats existed before social media, too. The NFL ran a "Pick Me" ad campaign to promote fantasy football, showing some of the league's stars at the time doing things that are practically impossible.

While it's hard to believe this must-see video is real, one thing seems clear: Metcalf should remain in Utah after he plays in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, so he can participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more